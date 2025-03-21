'Basically They Said Act Like A Moron As Much As You Possibly Can, And I Said Well, That's Pretty Easy For Me' - Will Zalatoris on Happy Gilmore 2 Filming After Valspar Caddie Bib Joke

Caddies at the Valsapr Championship wore some creative and funny ideas on their bibs this week - with Will Zalatoris in particular having fun as he spoke about his part in Happy Gilmore 2.

Justin Thomas had 'Molly's Dad', JT Poston had 'The Other JT' and Adam Hadwin 'Jessica's Husband' printed on their caddies' bibs among others.

Zalatoris' caddie Joel Stock wore 'Gilmore's Caddie' on his bib in a nod to his upcoming appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 - and also his likeness to a famous figure from the first movie.

Zalatoris has long been likened to Happy Gilmore's caddie from the original film, so he took the chance to play to that at the Valspar ahead of the sequel's release in July.

"There's a movie coming out in July 25th that I may or may not be a part of, and so, yeah, I had a good giggle when they asked me what I wanted to put on the back of my caddie bib and I sent it to Adam and he loved it," said Zalatoris.

He later confirmed he was appearing in the second film having been a huge fan of the original - like so many PGA Tour golfers.

"How many times have I watched it? Too many, especially with preparation for the movie or filming," Zalatoris said of the original Happy Gilmore.

"So it was a blast, so the beauty of it is if you think my acting is terrible, well I'm not a actor, so that's fine.

"It was a really cool experience and a lot of fun and being able to see guys. One thing that's very cool about Adam and his team is they have been together literally for 35 years, so they're on such a, they're on such a the same wave length that they can just look at each other and they know what they're thinking. So it's, it was a really cool time."

Zalatoris said the comparison with Happy Gilmore's original caddie started back in 2015, and it's something that he's been happy to play along with.

"I won the college showcase in 2015, which the now Genesis Invitational, and I had, typical college kid, hadn't gotten a haircut in about five or six months, and Golf Channel posted a photo after I won The Showcase, and somebody mentioned it and immediately it picked up," he explained.

"So, yeah, I've laughed at it. A couple buddies that I've known for a long time have always kind of compared me to that kid too, especially when I had the longer hair when I first came out here. So, yeah, I'm glad - I had to pinch myself when we did filming it, it was pretty cool.

"I've never taken a drama class in my life, I had no idea what I was doing, but basically they said act like a moron as much as you possibly can, and I said, Well, that's pretty easy for me. So it was, like I said, it was a really fun time and hopefully everybody enjoys it when it comes out."