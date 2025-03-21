'Basically They Said Act Like A Moron As Much As You Possibly Can, And I Said Well, That's Pretty Easy For Me' - Will Zalatoris on Happy Gilmore 2 Filming After Valspar Caddie Bib Joke
Will Zalatoris had fun with his caddie's bib at the Valspar Championship to revel in his role in Happy Gilmore 2 and his likeness to one character in the original
Caddies at the Valsapr Championship wore some creative and funny ideas on their bibs this week - with Will Zalatoris in particular having fun as he spoke about his part in Happy Gilmore 2.
Justin Thomas had 'Molly's Dad', JT Poston had 'The Other JT' and Adam Hadwin 'Jessica's Husband' printed on their caddies' bibs among others.
Zalatoris' caddie Joel Stock wore 'Gilmore's Caddie' on his bib in a nod to his upcoming appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 - and also his likeness to a famous figure from the first movie.
Zalatoris has long been likened to Happy Gilmore's caddie from the original film, so he took the chance to play to that at the Valspar ahead of the sequel's release in July.
"There's a movie coming out in July 25th that I may or may not be a part of, and so, yeah, I had a good giggle when they asked me what I wanted to put on the back of my caddie bib and I sent it to Adam and he loved it," said Zalatoris.
He later confirmed he was appearing in the second film having been a huge fan of the original - like so many PGA Tour golfers.
"How many times have I watched it? Too many, especially with preparation for the movie or filming," Zalatoris said of the original Happy Gilmore.
"So it was a blast, so the beauty of it is if you think my acting is terrible, well I'm not a actor, so that's fine.
"It was a really cool experience and a lot of fun and being able to see guys. One thing that's very cool about Adam and his team is they have been together literally for 35 years, so they're on such a, they're on such a the same wave length that they can just look at each other and they know what they're thinking. So it's, it was a really cool time."
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Zalatoris said the comparison with Happy Gilmore's original caddie started back in 2015, and it's something that he's been happy to play along with.
"I won the college showcase in 2015, which the now Genesis Invitational, and I had, typical college kid, hadn't gotten a haircut in about five or six months, and Golf Channel posted a photo after I won The Showcase, and somebody mentioned it and immediately it picked up," he explained.
"So, yeah, I've laughed at it. A couple buddies that I've known for a long time have always kind of compared me to that kid too, especially when I had the longer hair when I first came out here. So, yeah, I'm glad - I had to pinch myself when we did filming it, it was pretty cool.
"I've never taken a drama class in my life, I had no idea what I was doing, but basically they said act like a moron as much as you possibly can, and I said, Well, that's pretty easy for me. So it was, like I said, it was a really fun time and hopefully everybody enjoys it when it comes out."
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
