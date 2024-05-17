Will Zalatoris And Cameron Young Seen Walking To Valhalla Following Fatal Traffic Accident
The players needed to go on foot to the PGA Championship venue ahead of the second round of the Major
In the early hours of Friday morning, a traffic accident occurred outside the venue for the PGA Championship, Valhalla, which delayed the start of play by 1hr 20mins.
It was later confirmed in a statement released by the PGA of America, that, tragically, a vendor had been killed in the incident.
While that news is sure to put everything into perspective as the Major continues, there were further repercussions, most notably when it emerged that one of the favorites for the tournament, Scottie Scheffler, had been arrested on his way to the course, supposedly following a misunderstanding regarding traffic flow after the accident.
As traffic built up, other players struggled to reach the venue, too, including two of the biggest names in the field, Cameron Young and Will Zalatoris, who were filmed walking around half a mile from Valhalla in the rain towards the venue ahead of the day’s play.
🚨🚶🏻⛳️ #WATCH: Will Zalatoris and Cam Young are walking to Valhalla on foot and are a half mile to the course with traffic disruptions causing delays. pic.twitter.com/S1hHzeP0pIMay 17, 2024
Young was in the second group to go out at Valhalla, with the American playing alongside fellow PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler and LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm, with a revised teatime of 9.57am ET (2.57pm BST).
Meanwhile, Zalatoris, who missed most of last year after undergoing back surgery, didn’t have much longer to prepare. He got his second round underway alongside Patrick Cantlay and Camillo Villages, with a new tee time of 10.19am ET (3.19pm BST).
Earlier, Scheffler was placed into handcuffs and detained in the back of a police car and later charged with "second-degree assault of a police office, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
For a time, his continuing participation in the tournament appeared in doubt, but he was eventually released and got his second round underway at his revised tee time of 10.08am ET (3.08pm BST).
Earlier, the PGA of America released a statement confirming the fatality in the accident had been a vendor. It read: "This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club.
“This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
WATCH: DP World Tour Pro Hits First Ace Of 2024 PGA Championship
Sebastian Soderberg achieved the feat on the par-3 eighth during his second round of the Valhalla Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Releases Statement Following Arrest At PGA Championship
Following Scheffler's arrest and the unfortunate passing of one of the tournament's workers, the World No.1 gave a statement prior to his second round at the PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
WATCH: DP World Tour Pro Hits First Ace Of 2024 PGA Championship
Sebastian Soderberg achieved the feat on the par-3 eighth during his second round of the Valhalla Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Releases Statement Following Arrest At PGA Championship
Following Scheffler's arrest and the unfortunate passing of one of the tournament's workers, the World No.1 gave a statement prior to his second round at the PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Of America Release Statement Following Tragic Death Of Worker On Friday Morning
The organization has confirmed a vendor was killed in the traffic accident that delayed the start of the second day of the PGA Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Arrested And Charged With Police Officer Assault Amid 'Big Misunderstanding' Prior To PGA Championship Second Round
The World No.1 was said to have tried to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club following a misunderstanding regarding traffic flow
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
PGA Championship Second Round Delayed By Almost 90 Minutes After Pedestrian Fatality Near Valhalla
The PGA of America initially announced the news shortly before the first groups were due to tee off on Friday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Valhalla Leaderboard And PGA Championship Projected Cut: Live Updates As Scottie Scheffler Released By Police And Making A Move
Day two of the year's second men's Major Championship was thrown into chaos by Scottie Scheffler's arrest after record-breaking Xander Schauffele's start at Valhalla
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
How All 16 LIV Golfers Got On In Round One Of The PGA Championship
Defending champion Brooks Koepka shot the best round of the 16 LIV Golfers in the field at Valhalla
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Junior Amateur Golfer Disqualified From LPGA Event After Signing Incorrect Scorecard
Mia Hammond was disqualified after the first round at the Mizuho Americas Open having self-reported the infraction
By Ben Fleming Published