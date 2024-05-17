Will Zalatoris And Cameron Young Seen Walking To Valhalla Following Fatal Traffic Accident

In the early hours of Friday morning, a traffic accident occurred outside the venue for the PGA Championship, Valhalla, which delayed the start of play by 1hr 20mins.

It was later confirmed in a statement released by the PGA of America, that, tragically, a vendor had been killed in the incident.

While that news is sure to put everything into perspective as the Major continues, there were further repercussions, most notably when it emerged that one of the favorites for the tournament, Scottie Scheffler, had been arrested on his way to the course, supposedly following a misunderstanding regarding traffic flow after the accident.

As traffic built up, other players struggled to reach the venue, too, including two of the biggest names in the field, Cameron Young and Will Zalatoris, who were filmed walking around half a mile from Valhalla in the rain towards the venue ahead of the day’s play.

🚨🚶🏻⛳️ #WATCH: Will Zalatoris and Cam Young are walking to Valhalla on foot and are a half mile to the course with traffic disruptions causing delays. pic.twitter.com/S1hHzeP0pIMay 17, 2024

Young was in the second group to go out at Valhalla, with the American playing alongside fellow PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler and LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm, with a revised teatime of 9.57am ET (2.57pm BST).

Meanwhile, Zalatoris, who missed most of last year after undergoing back surgery, didn’t have much longer to prepare. He got his second round underway alongside Patrick Cantlay and Camillo Villages, with a new tee time of 10.19am ET (3.19pm BST).

Earlier, Scheffler was placed into handcuffs and detained in the back of a police car and later charged with "second-degree assault of a police office, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic."

Scottie Scheffler appeared in the second round despite his arrest earlier in the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a time, his continuing participation in the tournament appeared in doubt, but he was eventually released and got his second round underway at his revised tee time of 10.08am ET (3.08pm BST).

Earlier, the PGA of America released a statement confirming the fatality in the accident had been a vendor. It read: "This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club.

“This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”