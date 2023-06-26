Why Was Elton John's Drummer Wearing Golf Gloves At Glastonbury?

On Sunday, Elton John brought Glastonbury 2023 to a close with a performance that was watched by hundreds and thousands in attendance, as well as millions worldwide.

It was a fantastic curtain closer, with many praising the singer online following one of the most memorable performances in the festival's history. Now, you may be wondering why a golf site is covering this... Well, the reason is down to the gloves that drummer, Nigel Olsson, was wearing, specifically, a pair of FootJoy golf gloves.

The spot caused some golf-related puns to be made via the social media platform, but the main reason why Olsson wears some of the best golf gloves on the market is quite clear, with the 74-year-old revealing in an interview with MusicRadar that he wears them to stop getting cuts and calluses.

In the interview, Olsson stated that: "I started wearing them in 1970, probably. I saw a bass player playing with gloves - his were cut off at the fingers, of course - but still, I thought, what a great idea! You know, I was getting cuts and calluses, and instead of using bandages, which would always peel off, I decided to try gloves.

"I started out using driving gloves and then, later on, moved to golf gloves. I'm actually sponsored by FootJoy. Their gloves are made of very thin leather, and they allow me to feel the stick as if I'm wearing nothing at all on my hands. They do wear out: I can only do five or six shows before I need a new pair. But it's a small trade-off. And, yes, they are something of a signature, another thing I'm known for."

Olsson performs onstage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in November 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, Olsson isn't the only drummer to wear golf gloves whilst performing, with Carter Beauford, founding member of The Dave Matthews Band, also seen donning a pair of golf gloves whenever he performs.

For those wondering which particular FootJoy glove Olsson wears, he has the FootJoy StaSof 2023 glove which, as you can imagine being one of the most recognized drummers on the planet, is the brand's most premium offering.

Made from cabretta leather that provides a soft, supple feel, it also possesses a Powernet Mesh section at the back - a narrow black strip that also helps with comfort and breathability, as well as excellent moisture management that works very well on hot days. It is easily one of the best FootJoy golf gloves that money can buy.