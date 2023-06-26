Why Was Elton John's Drummer Wearing Golf Gloves At Glastonbury?
It's not the first time that Nigel Olsson has been spotted wearing golf gloves whilst performing on stage
On Sunday, Elton John brought Glastonbury 2023 to a close with a performance that was watched by hundreds and thousands in attendance, as well as millions worldwide.
It was a fantastic curtain closer, with many praising the singer online following one of the most memorable performances in the festival's history. Now, you may be wondering why a golf site is covering this... Well, the reason is down to the gloves that drummer, Nigel Olsson, was wearing, specifically, a pair of FootJoy golf gloves.
What a drummer!#1GloveinGolf #EltonJohn #Glasto pic.twitter.com/9KCxLtUsyyJune 25, 2023
The spot caused some golf-related puns to be made via the social media platform, but the main reason why Olsson wears some of the best golf gloves on the market is quite clear, with the 74-year-old revealing in an interview with MusicRadar that he wears them to stop getting cuts and calluses.
In the interview, Olsson stated that: "I started wearing them in 1970, probably. I saw a bass player playing with gloves - his were cut off at the fingers, of course - but still, I thought, what a great idea! You know, I was getting cuts and calluses, and instead of using bandages, which would always peel off, I decided to try gloves.
"I started out using driving gloves and then, later on, moved to golf gloves. I'm actually sponsored by FootJoy. Their gloves are made of very thin leather, and they allow me to feel the stick as if I'm wearing nothing at all on my hands. They do wear out: I can only do five or six shows before I need a new pair. But it's a small trade-off. And, yes, they are something of a signature, another thing I'm known for."
In fact, Olsson isn't the only drummer to wear golf gloves whilst performing, with Carter Beauford, founding member of The Dave Matthews Band, also seen donning a pair of golf gloves whenever he performs.
For those wondering which particular FootJoy glove Olsson wears, he has the FootJoy StaSof 2023 glove which, as you can imagine being one of the most recognized drummers on the planet, is the brand's most premium offering.
Made from cabretta leather that provides a soft, supple feel, it also possesses a Powernet Mesh section at the back - a narrow black strip that also helps with comfort and breathability, as well as excellent moisture management that works very well on hot days. It is easily one of the best FootJoy golf gloves that money can buy.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Unfortunately Technology Has Passed This Course By' - McIlroy On TPC River Highlands
After finishing in a tie for seventh, McIlroy voiced his opinion of the Travelers Championship host course
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Most Comfortable Golf Shoes For Women 2023
We run through some of the most comfortable golf shoes currently on the market for women.
By Alison Root • Published