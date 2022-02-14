Why The Ryder Cup Could Be Heading To Bolton

The Ryder Cup could be set for Bolton.

The UK government reportedly have a shortlist of two golf courses it wants to propose to the DP World Tour, formerly European Tour and owner of Ryder Cup Europe, for hosting the 2031 Ryder Cup, with one of them a yet-to-be-built championship venue in Bolton.

The £250m Hulton Park is set to be proposed to Bolton Council for planning permission later this month, with UK Sport reportedly keen on the venue hosting the biennial Europe vs USA match in nine years' time.

The Manchester Evening News reports that UK Sport will decide between the proposed Hulton Park and Kent's London Club by April after four-time Ryder Cup host The Belfry apparently ruled itself out. Once finalised, UK Sport is the said to be planning to submit its intentions to the DP World Tour in July.

Peel L&P, Hulton Park's developer, thinks there is a "very realistic and exciting prospect" of the Ryder Cup coming to Bolton as part of the government's 'levelling up' plan, which hopes to "transform the UK by spreading opportunity and prosperity to all parts of it."

Director of Planning and Strategy at Peel L&P, Richard Knight told the Manchester Evening News: “The selection of Hulton Park as a potential venue for the Ryder Cup is now a very realistic and exciting prospect and we hope that the council will seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity and support our efforts to bring this prestigious event – and all the benefits that flow from it – to Bolton."

Peel L&P says the Ryder Cup could be worth £1.6bn to the economy and create 1,000 local jobs. There has been opposition to the Hulton Park development from wildlife campaigners.

The UK Government's 'levelling up' papers were recently revealed where it confirmed it has enlisted UK Sport in trying to bring big sporting events around the nation. "As we approach the tenth anniversary of the 2012 Games, the UK Government is commissioning UK Sport to lead feasibility work on the prospect of bringing major sporting events to the UK," the paper said. "This work will focus on opportunities outside London - supporting and underpinning the ambition to level up the UK."

A spokesperson for Ryder Cup Europe said: “We have received considerable interest in staging future editions of the Ryder Cup from several countries and venues across Europe. Discussions with all interested parties will continue in the months ahead before any decision and announcement is made.”