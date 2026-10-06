Why The New Garmin Approach S72 Watch Will Change How You Play Golf

Garmin knocked it out of the park with the Approach S70 but the level of sophistication appears to have gone up a notch with the unveiling of the Approach S72.

Designed as a premium companion on your wrist for both on and off the course, the device pairs comprehensive golf tracking features with advanced everyday health and wellness monitoring.

The Approach S72 is available in two sizes - 43mm and 47mm - and features a bright AMOLED display. Aiming to be the very best golf watch on the market, it incorporates a lightweight titanium bezel that won't hinder a player's swing, a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, and Garmin’s new ComfortFit fabric band.

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(Image credit: Garmin)

A major focus of the Approach S72 is helping players make data-driven improvements to their game. For the first time, golfers can utilize real-time biometric data, including heart rate tracking, to examine how their heart rate fluctuates before and after taking shots. Post-round analyses allow players to look back and evaluate how their physiological trends may have impacted their final score.

Additionally, the smartwatch introduces on-wrist swing metrics. Players can access insights into key elements of their technique - such as hand speed, backswing length, and wrist rotation - allowing them to make adjustments based on tangible measurements rather than feel.

Golfers can also use the new driving range activity feature to log practice sessions into the Garmin Connect app, ensuring their range time counts toward their daily fitness targets.

(Image credit: Garmin)

For assistance on the green, Garmin has introduced an enhanced green reading feature. Available to subscribers with an active Garmin Golf Membership, the tool utilizes green contour data to display break directions and average slope percentages, making it faster to establish an aim point.

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After completing a round, players can review detailed putting analytics in the Garmin Golf app, evaluating metrics such as speed bias, direction bias, and make rate.

To assist with shot planning, the smartwatch features aerial imagery, providing real views of the hole ahead to help golfers device layup strategies and identify safe places to miss.

Beyond course management, the Approach S72 serves as a full-featured everyday smartwatch. It is the first Garmin golf wearable to include a built-in speaker and microphone, enabling users to make and take phone calls or execute basic voice commands. It also includes a built-in flashlight with variable white light intensities and a red light setting for low-light situations.

(Image credit: Garmin)

For overall health monitoring, the watch tracks heart rate, stress levels, Body Battery energy levels, and sleep. Preloaded activity profiles are also included to support strength and mobility training.

Golfers can expect the battery to last up to 20 hours in GPS mode on the course, and up to 16 days of use when GPS is turned off.

"We’re excited to introduce the next generation of golf technology with Approach S72 and help golfers better understand their whole game," said Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

"From biometric data and swing metrics to advanced golf features and everyday smartwatch tools, Approach S72 gives avid golfers the insights they need to take their game to the next level."

The Approach S72 is available now, with suggested retail prices starting at £699.99 or €799.99.