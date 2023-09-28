Why Straka And Lowry Was An Easy Ryder Cup Pairing For Luke Donald
Sometimes equipment can dictate who plays with who in the foursomes
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Listen to most former Ryder Cup captains discuss pairings, and they’ll often talk a lot about how statistics are used to help them decide on who plays with you.
Then you have former skippers like Paul McGinley talking about a “gut feel” for who will make a successful partnership.
Europe’s 2023 captain, Luke Donald, will no doubt have prepared just as thoroughly as any of his predecessors, although, just like many former captains have done in the past, he will also have kept a few cards close to his chest this week.
However, once the Ryder Cup practice days commence, it doesn’t take a genius to work out who might be playing with who – the answer is often there right in front of our eyes as the players team up together.
After seeing Rory McIlroy alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm with Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland with Ludvig Aberg, and Shane Lowry with Sepp Straka, Donald confirmed that these were his four pairings for Friday's foursomes.
Donald will talk about how they get along and how their games suit each other perfectly for the foursomes format, but has the model of ball that these players use also come into his thinking?
Pairing up players who play the exact same model makes sense. Lowry and Straka, who both use the Srixon Z-Star XV, won't have to worry about getting used to a different model.
The same can be said of Fleetwood and McIlroy, who both play with a TaylorMade TP5x golf ball.
The type of ball players use is a big deal. At this level, players are meticulous with their golf ball choice, and they can have quite different preferences when it comes to spin control and feel.
There will, of course, be some players who have to make an adjustment and play with a ball that they're not used to playing week to week.
As to who decides which ball to play, it's difficult to imagine it being decided by a game of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors'. More likely, players call rank. In other words, you're not going to have a choice if you're a rookie.
Then again, maybe a more experienced player might be able to make those slight adjustments a little better. Oh, to be a fly on the team room wall.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Worrying Signs For Team USA's Star Pairing On Eve Of 2023 Ryder Cup
The American duo look out of sorts, reports our man on the ground at Marco Simone
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘We All Bleed Blue’ - McDowell Hoping ‘Time Heals’ For LIV Players To Make Ryder Cup Return
Writing in his Telegraph column, McDowell claimed he is 'gutted' to miss his first Ryder Cup in seven years
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘We All Bleed Blue’ - McDowell Hoping ‘Time Heals’ For LIV Players To Make Ryder Cup Return
Writing in his Telegraph column, McDowell claimed he is 'gutted' to miss his first Ryder Cup in seven years
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Talent Has Been Unreal' - Europe Off To Winning Start With Junior Ryder Cup Glory
Europe has finally reclaimed the Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome
By Michael Weston Published
-
Ryder Cup Pairings Announced At Rome Opening Ceremony: Live Updates
Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald are ready to announce their pairings for the Friday foursomes
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
‘There’s No Way To Stay Calm’ - Ryder Cup Players Describe The Toughest Tee Shot In Golf
Some of the best players the golfing world has ever seen have been rendered nervous wrecks on the first tee at a Ryder Cup - hear what they've said about the toughest shot in golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch: Hovland Makes Incredible Hole-In-One On Par Four At The Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland is obviously in form heading into the Ryder Cup after making an albatross thanks to a hole-in-one on a par four at Marco Simone
By Paul Higham Published
-
Where Is The Ryder Cup In 2027?
The stunning Adare Manor will play host in 2027, with the course regarded as one of the best in Europe
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Justin Rose Reunites With Caddie 'Fooch' Just In Time For Ryder Cup
Justin Rose will have a familiar face back on the bag at the Ryder Cup after Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher came back to work with him
By Paul Higham Published
-
Where Is The Ryder Cup In 2025?
Bethpage Black plays host, with the venue just the second golf course in New York to stage the Ryder Cup
By Matt Cradock Published