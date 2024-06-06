Why Justin Thomas Has No.1 Amateur Gordon Sargent To Thank For His New Putter Switch
Justin Thomas is trying a new putter at The Memorial and has the top-ranked amateur Gordon Sargent to thank
In a bid to get back into the winner's circle, Justin Thomas is getting a new putter into the bag for The Memorial Tournament this week - with the help of a gas station meeting with Gordon Sargent.
According to Scotty Cameron on X, Thomas has a "new Timeless TT (Tour Type) GSS Prototype, featuring a custom alignment option from a recent putter built for Gordon Sargent.
"This unique alignment includes a single dot paired with a high visibility parallel line along the topline to help square up the face."
Thomas was so taken by the custom flat stick Sargent had built, that he contacted the World No.1 amateur about using his putter and then went to meet him as they live near each other in Alabama.
They met at a gas station, where Sargent handed Thomas his putter, which he'll have as a back-up at Muirfield Village this week.
“I texted Gordon [about using the putter], and he said he wasn’t using it, so I could have it,” Thomas told GolfWRX.com. “I’ve gotten to know Gordon some, so we met up at a gas station to make the transfer.”
Things have definitely been on the rise overall for Thomas this season, though he's still been a bit hit-and-miss - mixing four top-eight finishes with three missed cuts in 11 events in 2024.
And it's clear where the problem lies for the 31-year-old, as his game has been badly let down by his performances on the greens this season.
The two-time Major champion is almost propping up the entire PGA Tour down in 159th in the Strokes Gained: Putting stats - even though he's right up in 13th overall in Strokes Gained.
.@JustinThomas34 is dialed in with his new Timeless TT (Tour Type) GSS Prototype, featuring a custom alignment option from a recent putter built for Gordon Sargent. This unique alignment includes a single dot paired with a high visibility parallel line along the topline to help… pic.twitter.com/ed2RMGm6qhJune 5, 2024
Thomas is 47th off the tee, but excels from there on in, ranking seventh in approach and 10th around the greens, but once on the dancefloor his putting just isn't up the scratch.
A chat with Scotty Cameron fitters resulted in one suggesting Thomas may benefit from a custom built putter with similar alignment marks to the one Sargent is using.
And Thomas took no chances waiting for his own, so went and actually picked up the actual model Sargent has been using so effectively in his stunning college career.
Sargent could be full-time on the PGA Tour right now after qualifying through the PGA Tour University, but he's deferred his card in order to complete his senior year at Vanderbilt.
For Thomas, a T8 at the PGA Championship last time followed on from a T5 at the RBC Heritage and T21 at the Wells Fargo, so he may not be too far away.
And with his underlying numbers in the rest of his game, if he can level things up with the putter change then he could very well be back in business.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
