The Memorial Tournament Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Defending champion Viktor Hovland plays alongside PGA Champion Xander Schauffele in the opening two rounds
Just one week before the third Major of the year, the US Open, the best the PGA Tour has to offer are teeing it up in the latest signature event, the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
In 2023, Viktor Hovland sealed a thrilling playoff win against Denny McCarthy, and the Norwegian will be looking for a similar outcome this week. He'll play alongside Xander Schauffele in the opening two rounds, who's making his first start since winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May.
The pair begin at 10.20am ET (3.20pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 1.30pm ET (6.30pm BST) in the second round.
Given the prestigious nature of the tournament which, as ever, is hosted by the great Jack Nicklaus, there are several more eye-catching groups to look out for.
One features Scottie Scheffler, who is making his first start since charges were dropped against him following his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship. He'll be alongside Swedish star Ludvig Aberg on Thursday and Friday. They begin at 10.30am ET (3.30pm BST) in the first round, before heading out at 1.40pm ET (6.40pm BST) in the second round.
Another superstar in the field is Rory McIlroy, whose form has been excellent in recent weeks. He's looking for his third PGA Tour win in the space of two months, and his first at the Memorial Tournament. He begins his opening round at 1.20pm ET (6.20pm BST) alongside two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas. They begin on Friday at 9.55am ET (2.55pm BST).
Other pairings to look out for include Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth, who start on Thursday at 1.30pm ET (6.30pm BST) and Friday at 10.05am ET (3.05pm BST). Elsewhere, Hideki Matsuyama plays alongside Collin Morikawa, with a start time of 1.40pm ET (6.40pm BST) in the first round and 10.20am ET (3.20pm BST) in the second round.
Below are all the tee times for the opening two rounds of the Memorial Tournament.
The Memorial Tournament - Notable Groups
ET (BST)
Round One
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
ET (BST)
Round Two
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg
The Memorial Tournament Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST)
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Davis Thompson, Player Marker
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Adam Schenk, Eric Cole
- 9.15pm (2.15pm): Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 9.25am (2.25pm): Adam Svensson, Cameron Young
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Tom Hoge, Cam Davis
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 11.35am (4.35pm): Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers
- 11.55pm (4.55pm): Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Corey Conners, Seamus Power
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Rickie Fowler, Max Homa
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Jason Day, Justin Rose
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith
- 2.00pm (7.70pm): Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)
The Memorial Tournament Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT)
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore
- 9.15pm (2.15pm): Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama
- 9.25am (2.25pm): Corey Conners, Seamus Power
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Rickie Fowler, Max Homa
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Jason Day, Justin Rose
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Davis Thompson, Player Marker
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin
- 11.35am (4.35pm): Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo
- 11.55pm (4.55pm): Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Adam Schenk, Eric Cole
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Adam Svensson, Cameron Young
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Tom Hoge, Cam Davis
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris
- 2.00pm (7.70pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
How To Watch The Memorial Tournament In The US
All times ET
Thursday 6 June: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 7 June: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 8 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 9 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The Memorial Tournament In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 6 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 7 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 8 June: 4.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 9 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
