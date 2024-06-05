The Memorial Tournament Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

Just one week before the third Major of the year, the US Open, the best the PGA Tour has to offer are teeing it up in the latest signature event, the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

In 2023, Viktor Hovland sealed a thrilling playoff win against Denny McCarthy, and the Norwegian will be looking for a similar outcome this week. He'll play alongside Xander Schauffele in the opening two rounds, who's making his first start since winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May.

The pair begin at 10.20am ET (3.20pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 1.30pm ET (6.30pm BST) in the second round.

Given the prestigious nature of the tournament which, as ever, is hosted by the great Jack Nicklaus, there are several more eye-catching groups to look out for.

One features Scottie Scheffler, who is making his first start since charges were dropped against him following his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship. He'll be alongside Swedish star Ludvig Aberg on Thursday and Friday. They begin at 10.30am ET (3.30pm BST) in the first round, before heading out at 1.40pm ET (6.40pm BST) in the second round.

Scottie Scheffler is in a group with Swedish star Ludvig Aberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another superstar in the field is Rory McIlroy, whose form has been excellent in recent weeks. He's looking for his third PGA Tour win in the space of two months, and his first at the Memorial Tournament. He begins his opening round at 1.20pm ET (6.20pm BST) alongside two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas. They begin on Friday at 9.55am ET (2.55pm BST).

Rory McIlroy is looking for his third PGA Tour win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other pairings to look out for include Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth, who start on Thursday at 1.30pm ET (6.30pm BST) and Friday at 10.05am ET (3.05pm BST). Elsewhere, Hideki Matsuyama plays alongside Collin Morikawa, with a start time of 1.40pm ET (6.40pm BST) in the first round and 10.20am ET (3.20pm BST) in the second round.

Below are all the tee times for the opening two rounds of the Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament - Notable Groups

Xander Schauffele makes his first appearance since winning the PGA Championship in May (Image credit: Getty Images)

ET (BST)

Round One

10.20am (3.20pm): Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg

Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg 1.20pm (6.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas 1.30pm (6.30pm): Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth 1.40pm (6.40pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

ET (BST)

Round Two

9.55am (2.55pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas 10.05am (3.05pm): Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth 10.20am (3.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 1.30pm (6.30pm): Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland 1.40pm (6.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg

The Memorial Tournament Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

7.40am (12.40pm): Davis Thompson, Player Marker

Davis Thompson, Player Marker 7.50am (12.50pm): Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati

Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati 8.00am (1.00pm): Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar

Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar 8.10am (1.10pm): Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin 8.20am (1.20pm): Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An

Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An 8.30am (1.30pm): Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo

Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo 8.40am (1.40pm): Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam

Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam 8.55am (1.55pm): Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick 9.05am (2.05pm): Adam Schenk, Eric Cole

Adam Schenk, Eric Cole 9.15pm (2.15pm): Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy 9.25am (2.25pm): Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

Adam Svensson, Cameron Young 9.35am (2.35pm): Tom Hoge, Cam Davis

Tom Hoge, Cam Davis 9.45am (2.45pm): Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley 9.55am (2.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 10.05am (3.05pm): Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay 10.20am (3.20pm): Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland 10.30am (3.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg

Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg 10.40am (3.40pm): Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris

Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris 10.50am (3.50pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon 11.00am (4.00pm): Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez

Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez 11.10am (4.10pm): Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11.20am (4.20pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry 11.35am (4.35pm): Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin

Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin 11.45am (4.45pm): Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers

Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers 11.55pm (4.55pm): Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley 12.05pm (5.05pm): Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood

Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood 12.15pm (5.15pm): Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston

Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston 12.25pm (5.25pm): Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore

Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore 12.35pm (5.35pm): Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama 12.45pm (5.45pm): Corey Conners, Seamus Power

Corey Conners, Seamus Power 1.00pm (6.00pm): Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

Rickie Fowler, Max Homa 1.10pm (6.10pm): Jason Day, Justin Rose

Jason Day, Justin Rose 1.20pm (6.20pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas 1.30pm (6.30pm): Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth 1.40pm (6.40pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 1.50pm (6.50pm): Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith 2.00pm (7.70pm): Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)

The Memorial Tournament Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT)

7.40am (12.40pm): Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez

Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez 7.50am (12.50pm): Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8.00am (1.00pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry 8.10am (1.10pm): Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin

Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin 8.20am (1.20pm): Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers

Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers 8.30am (1.30pm): Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley 8.40am (1.40pm): Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood

Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood 8.55am (1.55pm): Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston

Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston 9.05am (2.05pm): Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore

Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore 9.15pm (2.15pm): Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama 9.25am (2.25pm): Corey Conners, Seamus Power

Corey Conners, Seamus Power 9.35am (2.35pm): Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

Rickie Fowler, Max Homa 9.45am (2.45pm): Jason Day, Justin Rose

Jason Day, Justin Rose 9.55am (2.55pm): Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas 10.05am (3.05pm): Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth 10.20am (3.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 10.30am (3.30pm): Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith 10.40am (3.40pm): Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)

Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a) 10.50am (3.50pm): Davis Thompson, Player Marker

Davis Thompson, Player Marker 11.00am (4.00pm): Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati

Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati 11.10am (4.10pm): Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar

Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar 11.20am (4.20pm): Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin 11.35am (4.35pm): Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An

Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An 11.45am (4.45pm): Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo

Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo 11.55pm (4.55pm): Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam

Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam 12.05pm (5.05pm): Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick 12.15pm (5.15pm): Adam Schenk, Eric Cole

Adam Schenk, Eric Cole 12.25pm (5.25pm): Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy 12.35pm (5.35pm): Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

Adam Svensson, Cameron Young 12.45pm (5.45pm): Tom Hoge, Cam Davis

Tom Hoge, Cam Davis 1.00pm (6.00pm): Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley 1.10pm (6.10pm): Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 1.20pm (6.20pm): Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay 1.30pm (6.30pm): Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland 1.40pm (6.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg

Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg 1.50pm (6.50pm): Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris

Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris 2.00pm (7.70pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

How To Watch The Memorial Tournament In The US

All times ET

Thursday 6 June: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 7 June: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 8 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 9 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Memorial Tournament In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 6 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 7 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 8 June: 4.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 9 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)