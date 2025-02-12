‘Let’s Move Forward Together’ - Rory McIlroy In Passionate Plea For PGA Tour-LIV Golf Reunification
The World No.3 has urged togetherness as a deal between the PGA Tour and PIF appears to draw closer
Rory McIlroy is going for his second PGA Tour win in a row in the Genesis Invitational having won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am less than two weeks ago.
However, while the World No.3 will be able to let his golf do the talking at the Torrey Pines tournament, his opinions on the possible reunification of the men’s elite game are always in demand, and that was the case when he spoke to reporters ahead of the signature event.
The tournament comes just a week after the PGA Tour revealed commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott had met with US President Donald Trump in an effort to conclude a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf.
One of the issues reportedly holding up a deal is how to reintegrate LIV golfers onto the PGA Tour considering the huge sums they took for joining the big-money circuit while others remained loyal.
McIlroy, though, doesn’t think that should be a stumbling block to an agreement. He said: “For me, we’ve all done better from all of this. Whether you stayed on the PGA Tour or you left, we have all benefited from this. I've been on the record saying this a lot, like we're playing for a $20m prize fund this week. That would have never happened if LIV hadn't have come around.”
McIlroy also urged any PGA Tour player who may have their nose put out of joint to look at the bigger picture. He added: “I think everyone's just got to get over it and we all have to say, 'OK, this is the starting point and we move forward. We don't look behind us, we don't look to the past. Whatever's happened has happened and it's been unfortunate, but reunification, how we all come back together and move forward, that's the best thing for everyone.'
“If people are butt hurt or have their feelings hurt because guys went or whatever, like who cares? Let's move forward together and let's just try to get this thing going again and do what's best for the game.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The PGA Tour’s statement on the meeting with President Trump struck an optimistic tone on the chances of agreeing a deal, and McIlroy also revealed he had played golf with him in January. He admitted he thinks Trump can make a big difference to overcoming the stalemate - including going above LIV Golf governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan's head.
He said: “So the president, he can do a lot of things. He can also - he has direct access to Yasir's boss. Not many people have that. Not many people can say, 'I want you to get this deal done and by the way, I'm speaking to your boss, I'm going to tell him the same thing.'"
He added: “The respect he has in the Middle East is - I don't think people appreciate how much respect that he has there. So I think whenever he says something or he - they listen and I think that's a big thing.”
McIlloy also revealed Trump had told him he didn’t like LIV’s format. He said: “I learnt that he's not a fan of the LIV format. I was like, 'But you've hosted their events.' He was like, 'Yeah, but it doesn't mean that I like it.' So I think he's on the Tour's side."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Spaniard Carolina Lopez-Chacarra has built an impressive college golf career - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mini Tour Player Details Harsh Reality Of Costs (And Standard) Of Making It As A Pro Golfer
Posting a video to his social media, PGA pro Alex Romo detailed the brutality of mini Tour golf, revealing the costs and level of play required to break even
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Genesis Invitational Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two
Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title at the Genesis Invitational, as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline at Torrey Pines
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational: TV Channels, Streaming Information For PGA Tour Signature Event This Week
No Tiger Woods but Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy tee it up in Torrey Pines – here's how you can watch The Genesis Invitational online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
'If We're Banning AimPoint I Think We Should Ban Long Putters As Well' - Collin Morikawa Defends Green Reading Method After Fellow Pro Calls It Out For Being 'Rude'
The two-time Major winner claimed that long putters should be banned after Lucas Glover called for AimPoint to be eliminated from tournament play on the PGA Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Shows Off Brutal Rough At Genesis Invitational
Torrey Pines' South Course is known to be a tough test of golf and, if this video from Ben Griffin is anything to go by, we can expect similar challenges once again
By Matt Cradock Published
-
4 Potential Next Starts For Tiger Woods
Woods says he isn't ready to play the Genesis Invitational following the death of his mother, so when might we next see him tee it up?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Is The Torrey Pines Course Record?
Torrey Pines has a long track record on the PGA Tour, but what are the course records on its North and South courses?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of Genesis Invitational
The 15-time Major winner, who hosts the tournament, will no longer tee it up at Torrey Pines
By Mike Hall Published
-
Big Names Missing The Genesis Invitational
A bumper field is set to be present at Torrey Pines, but a number of big names and winners from 2024 won't be featuring at the third Signature Event of the year
By Matt Cradock Published