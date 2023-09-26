Who Will Be The Ryder Cup Top Points Scorer?
Who will accumulate the most points in the biennial match at Marco Simone?
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A total of 28 points are on offer in the Ryder Cup as Luke Donald’s Team Europe goes head-to-head with Zach Johnson’s Team USA in the battle to win the match at Marco Simone in Italy.
For the visitors, 14 points will be enough to retain the trophy thanks to their win at Whistling Straits in 2021, but for the Europeans, only an outright victory, meaning 14.5 points or more, will be enough. Both teams boast plenty of ability, but which of the 24 players is tipped to amass the most points?
Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the stellar year he is having, Scottie Scheffler is the bookies' favourite to finish the match as top points scorer with odds of 8/1 on Oddschecker.
It’s not just his recent form that gives the bookies confidence, though. Scheffler was undefeated in his three matches in 2021, where he accumulated 2.5 points, and there’s every chance the World No.1 will have even more involvement this year.
Not far behind Scheffler is Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy, who is currently 9/1 to emerge as top points scorer. Like Scheffler, McIlroy heads into the match in impressive form, but he’s also a Ryder Cup veteran, with six appearances between 2010 and 2021.
McIlroy has an overall record of 12-12-4, and despite only one point coming his way at Whistling Straits, he will be as determined as anyone to deliver a strong performance as the Europeans look to claim the trophy on home soil for the seventh time in succession.
Immediately beneath Scheffler and McIlroy in the list is Jon Rahm at 10/1, while three players are placed at 11/1 to become overall top points scorer – Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.
While McIlroy is second to Scheffler with the bookies for the honour, he’s leading the way with the punters. The 34-year-old had attracted 18.8% of the bets placed on Oddschecker’s Overall Top Points Scorer market, with teammate European Tommy Fleetwood not far behind with 17.7% of the bets.
All those players have plenty of experience in the Ryder Cup, but there are a number of rookies on each team, too. Of them, Max Homa leads the way in the betting for both top Team USA rookie scorer at 9/5 and top overall rookie scorer at 3/1, no doubt helped by his impressive 4–0–0 record in the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Right behind him is Swede Ludvig Aberg, who is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the game's most exciting prospects. He’s favourite to become Team Europe’s leading rookie points scorer at 13/8, while he’s 4/1 to finish as the top overall rookie scorer.
The closeness of the odds for the top points scorer markets offers an indication as to how tight the match is expected to be, and that’s also reflected in the odds to win, with the US slight favourites at 1/1 against Europe’s odds of 11/10.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Shane Lowry Hints At Ryder Cup Partnership With Rory McIlroy
The Irishman has admitted he would love to team up with the four-time Major winner at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Was Right. He Should Have Been Called Prior To Ryder Cup Snub
DeChambeau has returned to form but didn't even get a call to say he wasn't being picked for the Ryder Cup, which he says "definitely does sting a little bit"
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Shane Lowry Hints At Ryder Cup Partnership With Rory McIlroy
The Irishman has admitted he would love to team up with the four-time Major winner at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Was Right. He Should Have Been Called Prior To Ryder Cup Snub
DeChambeau has returned to form but didn't even get a call to say he wasn't being picked for the Ryder Cup, which he says "definitely does sting a little bit"
By Elliott Heath Published
-
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Holes Outrageous Shot From Brutal Ryder Cup Rough
The Team Europe player produced a moment of brilliance during a practice session at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Think I'm Better Than Every Player' - Confident Wyndham Clark Explains McIlroy Comments
The US Open champion said he has self belief that he is better than every other player
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Only Luke’ - Donald Serenaded In Song Featuring Former Ryder Cup Players
Sam Harrop's new music video featured the likes of Oliver Wilson, Ross Fisher and David Howell
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Brooks Koepka Reveals How Many Majors He Should Have Won
Speaking on Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast, Koepka claimed he should have had 'nine Major victories' by now
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Ryder Cup Caddies Might Be Using Stand Bags This Week
We are not used to seeing stand bags at the highest level of the professional game, so why might we at the Ryder Cup?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
LIV Golfers Invited Into Next Week's DP World Tour Event
Four LIV Golf players have been invited to appear in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour
By Mike Hall Published