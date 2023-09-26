Who Will Be The Ryder Cup Top Points Scorer?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A total of 28 points are on offer in the Ryder Cup as Luke Donald’s Team Europe goes head-to-head with Zach Johnson’s Team USA in the battle to win the match at Marco Simone in Italy.

For the visitors, 14 points will be enough to retain the trophy thanks to their win at Whistling Straits in 2021, but for the Europeans, only an outright victory, meaning 14.5 points or more, will be enough. Both teams boast plenty of ability, but which of the 24 players is tipped to amass the most points?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the stellar year he is having, Scottie Scheffler is the bookies' favourite to finish the match as top points scorer with odds of 8/1 on Oddschecker.

It’s not just his recent form that gives the bookies confidence, though. Scheffler was undefeated in his three matches in 2021, where he accumulated 2.5 points, and there’s every chance the World No.1 will have even more involvement this year.

Not far behind Scheffler is Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy, who is currently 9/1 to emerge as top points scorer. Like Scheffler, McIlroy heads into the match in impressive form, but he’s also a Ryder Cup veteran, with six appearances between 2010 and 2021.

McIlroy has an overall record of 12-12-4, and despite only one point coming his way at Whistling Straits, he will be as determined as anyone to deliver a strong performance as the Europeans look to claim the trophy on home soil for the seventh time in succession.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind (Image credit: Getty Images)

Immediately beneath Scheffler and McIlroy in the list is Jon Rahm at 10/1, while three players are placed at 11/1 to become overall top points scorer – Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

While McIlroy is second to Scheffler with the bookies for the honour, he’s leading the way with the punters. The 34-year-old had attracted 18.8% of the bets placed on Oddschecker’s Overall Top Points Scorer market, with teammate European Tommy Fleetwood not far behind with 17.7% of the bets.

All those players have plenty of experience in the Ryder Cup, but there are a number of rookies on each team, too. Of them, Max Homa leads the way in the betting for both top Team USA rookie scorer at 9/5 and top overall rookie scorer at 3/1, no doubt helped by his impressive 4–0–0 record in the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Right behind him is Swede Ludvig Aberg, who is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the game's most exciting prospects. He’s favourite to become Team Europe’s leading rookie points scorer at 13/8, while he’s 4/1 to finish as the top overall rookie scorer.

The closeness of the odds for the top points scorer markets offers an indication as to how tight the match is expected to be, and that’s also reflected in the odds to win, with the US slight favourites at 1/1 against Europe’s odds of 11/10.