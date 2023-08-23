Who Missed Out On 2023 Solheim Cup Selection?
Suzann Pettersen left some big names out of her 2023 Solheim Cup side, we look at some of those who missed out
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
European captain Suzann Pettersen named her four wildcard picks in what looks like a really strong team to take on the Americans at Finca Cortesin in Spain next month.
Pettersen named Madelene Sagstrom, Gemma Dryburgh, Caroline Hedwall and Emily Kristine Pedersen as her four picks for the event taking place between 22 and 24 September.
Those complete her team of 12 with Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist all qualifying automatically.
It's one of the best line-ups Europe have been able to field, but there are still some big names missing out on the Solheim Cup, showing the depth of the European game.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Jodi Ewart Shadoff's husband called the picks "perplexing" especially with his wife missing out to Scandinavians Emily Kristine Pedersen and Caroline Hedwall.
The pair are both ranked outside the world's top 100, at 114 and 120 respectively, while 35-year-old Ewart Shadoff is up at No.51, won on the LPGA Tour last season and has played in three previous Solheim Cups.
A win just 10 months ago and that Solheim Cup experience was not enough for the English golfer to get in and she'll be one of the most disappointed to miss out.
Mel Reid
Mel Reid has also played in four Solheim Cup matches and is one of the most competitive matchplayers around.
Reid served as an assistant captain in 2019 and after playing in her first Solheim Cup in 2011 has huge experience and is a noted leader in the team room.
She's won 7.5 points from 16 matches and that along with her passion for the event must have had her up there in Pettersen's thinking.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Nanna Koerstz Madsen was part of Europe's victorious team in 2021 where she won 1.5 points from three matches, but has missed out on making a second Solheim Cup appearance.
She's down at 76 in the Rolex World Rankings but that's still well above Hedwall and Pedersen and has an LPGA Tour win in 2022 on her record to support her claim.
Madsen missed the cut in the final two Majors of the season though and Pettersen obviously thought her form was not good enough to warrant a pick.
Olivia Cowan
Germany's Olivia Cowan finished the season ranked 96th in the world after a brilliantly consistent season on the LET.
The 27-year-old only played in one Major this season - but finished T9 in the AIG Women's Open to show that she does have a big-time game.
She won the Hero Women's Indian Open last October - beating Hedwall in the process - and finished fifth in Northern Ireland in the ISPS Handa World Invitational just before Pettersen made her picks.
It was not enough though and Cowan will rightly feel a bit disappointed to miss out.
Ana Pelaez Trivino
Ana Pelaez Trivino could have had a couple of reasons to think she had a chance of inclusion - seeing as she finished the year just inside the top 100 in the Rolex World Rankings at 99.
As a Spaniard, Trivino could have also been a possible partner for compatriot Carlota Ciganda - one of the livewires of the Solheim Cup side that could well flourish playing with someone from her own country.
It may have also offered more balance to have another non-Scandinavian in the side, but Pettersen thought otherwise.
Stephanie Meadow
Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow would have been right up there in the Solheim Cup reckoning after her third-placed finish at the Women's PGA Championship.
That may have come just a bit too early in the season though and she didn't really back that up in the other Majors and with her being a Solheim Cup rookie was seen as too big a risk.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Caroline Hedwall
We get to know the Swedish professional golfer a little better with these eight facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
CPKC Women's Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Paul Reto defends her title as many of the world's best compete in Vancouver
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jon Rahm Aiming For 'Absolutely Incredible' FedEx Cup Title
Rahm is aiming for his fifth win of 2023 as he looks for his maiden FedEx Cup title in the Tour Championship
By James Nursey Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round One
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler tees off in pole position in the race for the FedExCup after topping the standings
By James Nursey Published
-
Rory McIlroy In Limbo Over Which Putter To Use At $18m FedExCup Finale
McIlroy has been using a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 for his last two tournaments but may now revert back to his TaylorMade Spider X in Atlanta
By James Nursey Published
-
PGA Tour Player Arrested And Charged Over Allegations Of Assault And Robbery
Erik Compton was best known for having two heart transplants but is now charged over serious allegations by his wife
By James Nursey Published
-
Tour Championship 2023: All 30 Qualifiers And Where They Start At East Lake
Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will begin the Tour Championship
By James Nursey Published
-
Luke Poulter Hails 'Really Cool' Finish As He And Dad Ian Impress On Asian Tour
Ian Poulter was runner-up at Close House in the International Series and his amateur son Luke came tied 22nd
By James Nursey Published
-
Dan Brown Completes Storybook Rise For ISPS HANDA Crown As Fellow Rookie Alexa Pano Lifts Women's Title
English pro Brown completed a wire-to-wire victory in Northern Ireland to win his first DP World Tour title and fellow rookie Alexa Pano won the women's crown after a play-off
By James Nursey Published
-
BMW Championship Final Round: How Record-Breaking Viktor Became The Victor
Viktor Hovland shot a course record to win in Chicago. But Scheffler will start the Tour Championship on -10
By Roderick Easdale Last updated