Who Missed Out On 2023 Solheim Cup Selection?

European captain Suzann Pettersen named her four wildcard picks in what looks like a really strong team to take on the Americans at Finca Cortesin in Spain next month.

Pettersen named Madelene Sagstrom, Gemma Dryburgh, Caroline Hedwall and Emily Kristine Pedersen as her four picks for the event taking place between 22 and 24 September.

Those complete her team of 12 with Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist all qualifying automatically.

It's one of the best line-ups Europe have been able to field, but there are still some big names missing out on the Solheim Cup, showing the depth of the European game.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff's husband called the picks "perplexing" especially with his wife missing out to Scandinavians Emily Kristine Pedersen and Caroline Hedwall.

The pair are both ranked outside the world's top 100, at 114 and 120 respectively, while 35-year-old Ewart Shadoff is up at No.51, won on the LPGA Tour last season and has played in three previous Solheim Cups.

A win just 10 months ago and that Solheim Cup experience was not enough for the English golfer to get in and she'll be one of the most disappointed to miss out.

Mel Reid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mel Reid has also played in four Solheim Cup matches and is one of the most competitive matchplayers around.

Reid served as an assistant captain in 2019 and after playing in her first Solheim Cup in 2011 has huge experience and is a noted leader in the team room.

She's won 7.5 points from 16 matches and that along with her passion for the event must have had her up there in Pettersen's thinking.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen was part of Europe's victorious team in 2021 where she won 1.5 points from three matches, but has missed out on making a second Solheim Cup appearance.

She's down at 76 in the Rolex World Rankings but that's still well above Hedwall and Pedersen and has an LPGA Tour win in 2022 on her record to support her claim.

Madsen missed the cut in the final two Majors of the season though and Pettersen obviously thought her form was not good enough to warrant a pick.

Olivia Cowan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany's Olivia Cowan finished the season ranked 96th in the world after a brilliantly consistent season on the LET.

The 27-year-old only played in one Major this season - but finished T9 in the AIG Women's Open to show that she does have a big-time game.

She won the Hero Women's Indian Open last October - beating Hedwall in the process - and finished fifth in Northern Ireland in the ISPS Handa World Invitational just before Pettersen made her picks.

It was not enough though and Cowan will rightly feel a bit disappointed to miss out.

Ana Pelaez Trivino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ana Pelaez Trivino could have had a couple of reasons to think she had a chance of inclusion - seeing as she finished the year just inside the top 100 in the Rolex World Rankings at 99.

As a Spaniard, Trivino could have also been a possible partner for compatriot Carlota Ciganda - one of the livewires of the Solheim Cup side that could well flourish playing with someone from her own country.

It may have also offered more balance to have another non-Scandinavian in the side, but Pettersen thought otherwise.

Stephanie Meadow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow would have been right up there in the Solheim Cup reckoning after her third-placed finish at the Women's PGA Championship.

That may have come just a bit too early in the season though and she didn't really back that up in the other Majors and with her being a Solheim Cup rookie was seen as too big a risk.