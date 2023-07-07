Who Is Rose Zhang's Caddie?
Zhang has been partnered with the experienced Jason Gilroyed since her professional debut in June 2023
Who Is Rose Zhang’s Caddie?
Rose Zhang may have only just turned professional in May but the young American already has plenty of experience alongside her in the form of her caddie, Jason Gilroyed.
Gilroyed, who grew up in Edmonton, Canada, has been caddying on the LPGA Tour since 1996. In that time, he has won 26 times, including four Major championships, and has worked with numerous world-class golfers including Rosie Jones, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Anna Nordqvist and Alison Lee.
Most recently, Gilroyed looped for Minjee Lee. The pair enjoyed a highly successful five-year partnership which included the Australian golfer’s two Major victories at the 2021 Evian Championship and the 2022 US Women’s Open. The pair split in February 2023 with Lee opting to partner with fellow Aussie Rance De Grussa.
Perhaps Gilroyed most infamous moment was when he was sacked midway through a round whilst caddying for Jessica Korda. The incident occurred in the third round of the 2013 US Women’s Open after an argument broke out between the pair at the start of the back nine.
In the end, Korda’s boyfriend, now husband Johnny DelPrete would take over the bag for the rest of the tournament with the American going on to finish the week at Sebonack in a tie for seventh.
Having announced her attention to turn professional in May, Zhang chose to go with Gilroyed after the pair met at Stanford earlier in the year, playing a round at Pebble Beach - the site of the 2023 US Women’s Open - the next day.
Gilroyed was clearly left impressed, later saying on that round: “She shot 4 under pretty easily at 6am at Pebble when it was pretty cold. If I had to describe her game it would be more a Jin Young [Ko]. You know it’s going to be about precision.”
Ahead of her first professional start, Zhang noted Gilroyed’s experience as a major factor in her decision. “Im super pumped to have him,” she said speaking to Golf.com.
“He has so much experience with amazing players, he knows a lot inside the LPGA ropes and, for sure, he's going to be able to guide me through Tour life and what it is going to be all about. I really like him as a person.”
The pair’s partnership got off to the perfect start at their first event together when the 20-year-old became the first player to win an LPGA Tour event on professional debut since 1951 when she defeated fellow American Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff to win the Mizuho Americas Open in June.
In her first Major championship as a pro later that month, the duo also performed well with a T8 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Lexi Thompson Plays In Her 17th Straight US Open Despite Only Being 28
American Lexi Thompson has a long streak of consecutive US Women's Open appearances after first playing aged just 12
By Paul Higham • Published
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Maja Stark
We get to know the Swedish professional golfer a little better with these eight facts.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Lexi Thompson Plays In Her 17th Straight US Open Despite Only Being 28
American Lexi Thompson has a long streak of consecutive US Women's Open appearances after first playing aged just 12
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Lin And Kim Share US Women's Open Lead As Big Names Struggle
Xiyu Lin and Hyo Joo Kim share the lead after the first round of the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Where Is The 2024 US Women's Open?
The 2024 tournament moves back to a course which first hosted the event in 2015
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Pro Disqualified From US Women's Open After Five Holes
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap was disqualified from the US Women's Open after her caddie used a rangefinder on multiple occasions
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
21 Things You Didn’t Know About Lilia Vu
Meet the UCLA graduate who's finally making her mark on the professional stage
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Win A Day With Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock And Mia Baker
Enter for your chance to join Team Golf Monthly in a special TaylorMade women's golf day with Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock and Mia Baker
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
LIV Golf Agrees Deal With US Airport Broadcaster ReachTV
LIV Golf has reached an agreement with ReachTV, America's largest in-airport television network
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'Wow, That Was A Lot Of Money I Just Won' – Charl Schwartzel On $4.75m LIV Win
The South African speaks of the "surreal" moment when he scooped the huge first prize at LIV Golf London last year
By Michael Weston • Published