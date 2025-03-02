Who Is Jake Knapp's Girlfriend? Meet Makena White

Monster-hitting Jake Knapp has begun to make a big splash on the PGA Tour since the start of the 2024 season, winning two pro titles and rising up the world rankings. Throughout that time, he has enjoyed the support of his girlfriend, Makena White.

Knapp's partner, White was born on July 18, 1997 in Ottawa, Canada and can regularly be seen cheering on her man in person or on social media, where she is particularly active. On X, White quite often shares her thoughts on Knapp's career as well as the fortunes of her two ice hockey teams - the Boston Bruins and the Ottawa Senators.

White and Knapp began dating in August 2023 but didn't go public until February 2024, at the Californian's maiden PGA Tour success in Mexico. Since then, they have been seen together at several more tournaments.

At the 2025 Cognizant Classic, White had a front-row seat for Knapp's history-making run to a 59, with the PGA Tour capturing her reaction as the UCLA grad closed the deal at PGA National Resort.

Just as she greeted Knapp and gave him a kiss, White said "that was crazy!" before going on do her best reporter impression and ask how Knapp felt about that round.

Jake Knapp's girlfriend reacting to his 59 is so wholesome 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9B3bxviGlTFebruary 27, 2025

The Canadian is also something of a golfer herself, although, she would be the first to admit her skills don't quite stand up to Knapp just yet. In a post on social media, White labelled herself "a good little golfer as a kid" but explained that she didn't pick up a golf club more than maybe five times between the ages of 16 and 21 as she "had no interest."

She continued: "Now here I am at 23, obsessed with the sport again & today I got my 1st set of 'big kid' clubs."

Away from sport, White has been working in surgical sales since 2021, according to her LinkedIn. Since October 2021, White has held the title of 'representative' at LeMaitre Vascular.

Explaining what her job entails on LinkedIn, White said: "Day to day I ensure surgeons, primarily Vascular and Cardiac, have the equipment necessary to be successful in providing patients the best possible care.

A post shared by Makena White (@makenawhite91) A photo posted by on

"An important part of this role is offering support to surgeons in operating room settings while they are using LeMaitre products. Above all, this role gives me the opportunity to help improve patient care by equipping surgeons and hospitals with the equipment necessary to change patients' lives for the better."

Prior to starting at LeMaitre, White attended St Joseph High School and graduated in 2015. She went to McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario until 2019 - graduating with a degree in honors communications and software engineering. White also worked for Labatt Breweries of Canada in various positions while at college and spent a little over a year as a sales representative after graduating.

During her time at McMaster, Knapp's partner spent five months in the summer of 2017 as a Legal Administrative Intern at Colonnade BridgePort back in her home town.