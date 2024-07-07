Who Is Davis Thompson's Caddie?

Davis Thompson only gained his PGA Tour card at the start of the 2022/23 season but has already made something of a name for himself, having banked three runner-up finishes and five top-10s inside his first 50 starts.

But in the search for that elusive first victory on tour, the University of Georgia graduate recently switched caddies at the end of his first season.

The 25-year-old worked with Dean Emerson until the Wyndham Championship in August last year, with the pair's best result coming at the American Express earlier that season.

Thompson was right at the sharp end of the leaderboard in California and took Jon Rahm all the way but ultimately fell one stroke shy of a playoff after the American's long-range putt on the penultimate hole crashed into the flag stick but stayed above ground.

Who Is Davis Thompson's Wife?

The rest of the season was difficult for Thompson and he only managed to land two top-30 results before opting to make a change to his staff. At some point during the near-six-week break he took during August and September, Thompson called on the services of Joe Etter.

Patton Kizzire won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba with Etter as his caddie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thompson's new caddie Etter has been a professional looper since 2011 and worked his way up through Q-School before reaching the Nationwide Tour (Korn Ferry Tour) and finally the PGA Tour, teaming up with the likes of Chris Kirk, Harris English, and Patton Kizzire along the way.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His two wins as a caddie both came with Kizzire - the first was the 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (what is now the World Wide Technology Championship) and the second was the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii. But after more than three years together, Etter moved on from Kizzire and paired up with Kyle Stanley for a little while before making his way onto Thompson's bag.

According to an interview he did with the Caddie Network, Etter's favorite golf memory was watching Tiger Woods win the Masters in 1997.

In terms of his greatest memory as a caddie, Etter - who was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin and supports the Packers - said it was holding the clubhouse lead while he was Scott Langley's looper at the 2014 Valspar Championship. Langley went on to finish third on five-under after a one-under Sunday.

Ep. 14 - The Fellowship (GUEST: Joe Etter Part 1) - YouTube Watch On

Etter did not play college golf himself while attending University of Wisconsin-Platteville between 1995 and 1999 and said Tiger Woods is his favorite golfer. In his dream fourball would be the 15-time Major winner plus his dad and former Packers (now Jets) quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.