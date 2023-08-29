Who Is Cheyenne Knight's Caddie?

Knight has two LPGA Tour victories and was a captain's pick for the 2023 US Solheim Cup team

Cheyenne Knight in action in the 2023 AIG Women's Open with Chad Payne by her side
Cheyenne Knight in action in the 2023 AIG Women's Open with Chad Payne by her side
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Nursey
By James Nursey
published

Cheyenne Knight has her father Gene to thank for falling in love with the game they both enjoyed together in the professional's early years growing up in Texas.

So it is probably no surprise that Gene was his daughter's early caddie as she progressed in the game via a distinguished amateur career playing Texas state golf before going to the University of Alabama.

But since turning pro and forging a successful career on the LPGA Tour, Knight switched to Brian Mahoney, who used to work on the PGA Tour, before more recently teaming up with experienced bagman Chad Payne.

Knight has also described having a 'second caddie' watching over her from above after losing her older brother Brandon Burgett, who died in a car accident at just 20 years old in July 2008. Brandon and his girlfriend were heading home after a concert around midnight when their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver, who was on the wrong side of the road. 

But while Brandon remains a huge inspiration to Knight, Payne is the person charged with carrying her clubs and helping her with yardages on the course and reading putts.

Payne, from Columbus, Ohio, is an experienced American caddie in the women's game after also working with Mika Miyazato and Jin Joo Hong. 

Cheyenne Knight, right, and her caddie Chad Payne

Cheyenne Knight, right, and her caddie Chad Payne after success at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He previously studied Athletic Training at The Ohio State University and went to Bellefontaine High School but can now be found by Knight's side.

The pair have teamed up well to help earn Knight a 2023 captain's pick for Stacy Lewis' Team USA after the pro took her career earnings to over $2million this year.

It includes a payday of $328,115 in July at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. With a final round 65 and 72-hole score of 257, Knight earned her second career victory after winning the 2019 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America. 

Topics
Women's Golf
James Nursey
James Nursey
Contributor

James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech.  Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more.  His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.

James is currently playing: 
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸