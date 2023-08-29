Who Is Cheyenne Knight's Caddie?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cheyenne Knight has her father Gene to thank for falling in love with the game they both enjoyed together in the professional's early years growing up in Texas.

So it is probably no surprise that Gene was his daughter's early caddie as she progressed in the game via a distinguished amateur career playing Texas state golf before going to the University of Alabama.

But since turning pro and forging a successful career on the LPGA Tour, Knight switched to Brian Mahoney, who used to work on the PGA Tour, before more recently teaming up with experienced bagman Chad Payne.

Knight has also described having a 'second caddie' watching over her from above after losing her older brother Brandon Burgett, who died in a car accident at just 20 years old in July 2008. Brandon and his girlfriend were heading home after a concert around midnight when their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver, who was on the wrong side of the road.

But while Brandon remains a huge inspiration to Knight, Payne is the person charged with carrying her clubs and helping her with yardages on the course and reading putts.

Payne, from Columbus, Ohio, is an experienced American caddie in the women's game after also working with Mika Miyazato and Jin Joo Hong.

Cheyenne Knight, right, and her caddie Chad Payne after success at the 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

He previously studied Athletic Training at The Ohio State University and went to Bellefontaine High School but can now be found by Knight's side.

The pair have teamed up well to help earn Knight a 2023 captain's pick for Stacy Lewis' Team USA after the pro took her career earnings to over $2million this year.

It includes a payday of $328,115 in July at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. With a final round 65 and 72-hole score of 257, Knight earned her second career victory after winning the 2019 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America.