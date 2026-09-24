Who Are The 2026 Presidents Cup Captains And Assistants?

At the 2024 Presidents Cup, which was held at Royal Montreal in Canada, there was a familiar story as the US won the match for the 13th time in 15 editions, beating the Internationals 18.5-11.5.
Leading the teams on that occasion were Canadian Mike Weir for the Internationals and Jim Furyk for the US.
Not since 2017, when Nick Price took charge of the Internationals for the third consecutive edition, has a captain stayed in the role for more than one match.
That trend of both teams changing their captain continues at Medinah in 2026, with two new names leading their respective teams, each helped by four assistants. Here are the details.
Who Is The Team USA Presidents Cup Captain?
Brandt Snedeker
Snedeker was named US Presidents Cup captain at the end of April 2025.
At the time, Snedeker, who won his 10th PGA Tour title at this year's Oneflight Myrtle Beach Classic, said: "Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career.
"I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team.”
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As Snedeker alluded to, he also has plenty of experience representing the US in team competition.
He played for the US in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village, while he was also a member of the US team at the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups.
Snedeker was also captain’s assistant to Jim Furyk at the 2024 Presidents Cup and a vice-captain to Keegan Bradley at the Ryder Cup 12 months ago.
Who Are The Team USA Presidents Cup Captain's Assistants?
Jim Furyk
While Snedeker was a captain's assistant to Furyk in 2024, the roles are reversed at Medinah.
As well as leading the team to victory two years ago, Furyk had also been a captain's assistant twice before, in 2015 and 2017.
Furyk, who is also captain of the 2027 US Ryder Cup team, played in all seven editions of the Presidents Cup between 1998 and 2011.
Keegan Bradley
Bradley was named as a captain's assistant at the same time as Furyk.
The 2025 US Ryder Cup captain will be looking to put the disappointment of defeat against Team Europe at Bethpage Black behind him at Medinah.
Bradley has played on two winning US Presidents Cup teams, in 2013 and 2024, but this is his first appearance at the match in a leadership role.
He said: "Representing the United States has always meant a great deal to me throughout my career, and the opportunity to be part of the team in this role is truly special.”
Webb Simpson
Simpson is a captain's assistant for the second time, having previously taken on the role in 2022 for the match at Quail Hollow.
The former US Open champion has played in three editions of the Presidents Cup in 2011, 2013 and 2019, with a 5-3-2 overall record.
He has also played for the US three times at the Ryder Cup.
The last of Snedeker's four captain's assistants to be named was 2019 US Open champion Woodland.
The pair worked together as vice-captains to Keegan Bradley at the 2025 Ryder Cup.
This is Woodland's first time as a captain's assistant at a Presidents Cup, although he has played in it once, when he was a captain’s pick in 2019 at Royal Melbourne, claiming 1.5 points from four matches.
Who Is The International Presidents Cup Captain?
Geoff Ogilvy
Ogilvy's appointment as Internationals captain was made at the same time Snedeker was confirmed in the US role.
The Australian had an impressive Presidents Cup playing career with a 7-6-1 record over three consecutive editions between 2007 and 2011.
He was also a captain’s assistant in the last four editions of the match. That included 2019, when captain Ernie Els introduced the International Team Shield to give the side a fresh identity and rallying point.
Ogilvy referred to the shield after being appointed captain, saying: “Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans.
"I intend to carry that momentum forward."
Who Are The International Presidents Cup Captain's Assistants?
Camilo Villegas
Camilo Villegas, whose brother Manuel is the caddie of International Team player Si Woo Kim, takes on the role of captain's assistant for the third time.
The Colombian also worked under Trevor Immelman in 2022 and again under Mike Weir two years ago.
Villegas also has playing experience at the Presidents Cup, having competed in the 2009 edition at TPC Harding Park.
Trevor Immelman
Immelman was the captain of the International Team for the 2022 match at Quail Hollow, but it's not just that experience Ogilvy will be leaning on.
The 2008 Masters champion was also a captain’s assistant under fellow South African Ernie Els in 2019 and Mike Weir in 2024.
Immelman also represented the International Team as a player in 2005 and 2007.
Tim Clark
South African Clark is a captain's asisstant for the second time, having first carried out the role 15 years ago under Greg Norman for the match at Royal Melbourne.
However, he has had some Presidents Cup-related leadership experience since then, having been the International Team captain for the Junior Presidents Cup in 2022.
He also made three Presidents Cup appearances as a player in 2003, 2005 and 2009.
Taylor Pendrith
Canadian Pendrith played for the Internationals at Quail Hollow in 2022 and Royal Montreal in his homeland in 2024, but at Medinah, he is a captain's assistant for the first time.
The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson champion said of the opportunity: "Representing the International Team has been one of the greatest honors of my career, so being asked to serve as a captain's assistant is incredibly meaningful."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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