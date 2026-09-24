Who Are The 2026 Presidents Cup Captains And Assistants?

At the 2024 Presidents Cup, which was held at Royal Montreal in Canada, there was a familiar story as the US won the match for the 13th time in 15 editions, beating the Internationals 18.5-11.5.

Leading the teams on that occasion were Canadian Mike Weir for the Internationals and Jim Furyk for the US.

Not since 2017, when Nick Price took charge of the Internationals for the third consecutive edition, has a captain stayed in the role for more than one match.

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That trend of both teams changing their captain continues at Medinah in 2026, with two new names leading their respective teams, each helped by four assistants. Here are the details.

Who Is The Team USA Presidents Cup Captain?

Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker succeeds Jim Furyk as captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Snedeker was named US Presidents Cup captain at the end of April 2025.

At the time, Snedeker, who won his 10th PGA Tour title at this year's Oneflight Myrtle Beach Classic, said: "Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career.

"I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team.”

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As Snedeker alluded to, he also has plenty of experience representing the US in team competition.

He played for the US in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village, while he was also a member of the US team at the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups.

Snedeker was also captain’s assistant to Jim Furyk at the 2024 Presidents Cup and a vice-captain to Keegan Bradley at the Ryder Cup 12 months ago.

Who Are The Team USA Presidents Cup Captain's Assistants?

Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk was the captain in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Snedeker was a captain's assistant to Furyk in 2024, the roles are reversed at Medinah.

As well as leading the team to victory two years ago, Furyk had also been a captain's assistant twice before, in 2015 and 2017.

Furyk, who is also captain of the 2027 US Ryder Cup team, played in all seven editions of the Presidents Cup between 1998 and 2011.

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley is an assistant captain a year after leading the US in the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley was named as a captain's assistant at the same time as Furyk.

The 2025 US Ryder Cup captain will be looking to put the disappointment of defeat against Team Europe at Bethpage Black behind him at Medinah.

Bradley has played on two winning US Presidents Cup teams, in 2013 and 2024, but this is his first appearance at the match in a leadership role.

He said: "Representing the United States has always meant a great deal to me throughout my career, and the opportunity to be part of the team in this role is truly special.”

Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson was also a captain's assistant at Quail Hollow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simpson is a captain's assistant for the second time, having previously taken on the role in 2022 for the match at Quail Hollow.

The former US Open champion has played in three editions of the Presidents Cup in 2011, 2013 and 2019, with a 5-3-2 overall record.

He has also played for the US three times at the Ryder Cup.

Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland worked with Brandt Snedeker at the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last of Snedeker's four captain's assistants to be named was 2019 US Open champion Woodland.

The pair worked together as vice-captains to Keegan Bradley at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

This is Woodland's first time as a captain's assistant at a Presidents Cup, although he has played in it once, when he was a captain’s pick in 2019 at Royal Melbourne, claiming 1.5 points from four matches.

Who Is The International Presidents Cup Captain?

Geoff Ogilvy

Geoff Ogilvy intends to continue the work started by Ernie Els (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ogilvy's appointment as Internationals captain was made at the same time Snedeker was confirmed in the US role.

The Australian had an impressive Presidents Cup playing career with a 7-6-1 record over three consecutive editions between 2007 and 2011.

He was also a captain’s assistant in the last four editions of the match. That included 2019, when captain Ernie Els introduced the International Team Shield to give the side a fresh identity and rallying point.

Ogilvy referred to the shield after being appointed captain, saying: “Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans.

"I intend to carry that momentum forward."

Who Are The International Presidents Cup Captain's Assistants?

Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas is captain's assistant for the third time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas, whose brother Manuel is the caddie of International Team player Si Woo Kim, takes on the role of captain's assistant for the third time.

The Colombian also worked under Trevor Immelman in 2022 and again under Mike Weir two years ago.

Villegas also has playing experience at the Presidents Cup, having competed in the 2009 edition at TPC Harding Park.

Trevor Immelman

Trevor Immelman was International captain in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Immelman was the captain of the International Team for the 2022 match at Quail Hollow, but it's not just that experience Ogilvy will be leaning on.

The 2008 Masters champion was also a captain’s assistant under fellow South African Ernie Els in 2019 and Mike Weir in 2024.

Immelman also represented the International Team as a player in 2005 and 2007.

Tim Clark

Tim Clark was first a captain's assistant in 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

South African Clark is a captain's asisstant for the second time, having first carried out the role 15 years ago under Greg Norman for the match at Royal Melbourne.

However, he has had some Presidents Cup-related leadership experience since then, having been the International Team captain for the Junior Presidents Cup in 2022.

He also made three Presidents Cup appearances as a player in 2003, 2005 and 2009.

Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith played in the previous two editions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canadian Pendrith played for the Internationals at Quail Hollow in 2022 and Royal Montreal in his homeland in 2024, but at Medinah, he is a captain's assistant for the first time.

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson champion said of the opportunity: "Representing the International Team has been one of the greatest honors of my career, so being asked to serve as a captain's assistant is incredibly meaningful."