Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2026 Presidents Cup

Two years after a US victory at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, the Presidents Cup heads south of the border to Medinah as the International Team looks for its first win since 1998.

A glance at how the two teams compare suggests Geoff Ogilvy's players will be up against it.

Brandt Snedeker's US team has seven of the world's top 10, while the average world ranking is 15.08. In contrast, the International Team's highest-ranked player is Si Woo Kim at 14th, while its average ranking is 50.1.

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As a result, the bookies heavily favor the hosts to win the match for the 14th time in 16 editions.

Of course, stats can only tell us so much. For example, despite dominating men's golf in recent years, Scottie Scheffler has regularly struggled with the match play golf format. In other words, the players still need to produce the goods on the course, regardless of who the data favors.

The caddies will have to be at their best to help the players get to grips with the challenges of the course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Helping both sets of 12 players deliver their best at Medinah will be the caddies each employs.

They will likely have their work cut out, too, with the Illinois venue presenting plenty to trouble even the world's best players, including more than 100 bunkers, the daunting prospect of Lake Kadijah and undulating greens.

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Notable Player-Caddie Partnerships At The 2026 Presidents Cup

For all his general struggles in match play golf through the years, Scheffler is still the best player in the world, and had a decent enough showing in 2024, winning three of his five matches. Assisting him that week was his regular caddie, Ted Scott.

The pair arrived at Medinah after another impressive season, with Scott estimated to have earned almost $6m of Scheffler's $64m prize money, making them the most recognizable player-caddie partnership at the match.

Ted Scott is Scottie Scheffler's full-time caddie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another big US player-caddie partnership is Patrick Cantlay and Joe LaCava.

They have plenty of experience working together in match play, most notoriously with the Hatgate incident involving LaCava at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

That controversy aside, LaCava has helped Cantlay excel in the format, including at the 2024 Presidents Cup, when he memorably holed a 17-footer at the 18th in the afternoon foursomes to give the US a precious point.

Other US player-caddie partnerships to look out for include Sam Burns alongside his long-term bagman Travis Perkins and another partnership that has stood the test of time, between Justin Thomas and Matt Minister.

The most experienced player on the International team is Adam Scott, who is making a record-equalling 12th appearance at the Presidents Cup.

His caddie at Medinah is John Limanti. The pair first worked together in 2018, and they have reunited in recent months.

Another long-standing partnership is Ryan Fox and Dean Smith, who have worked together since the end of 2021.

Dean Smith helped Ryan Fox win The Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Memorably, Smith helped Fox win The Open at Royal Birkdale in July.

Si Woo Kim and Manuel Villegas, the younger brother of PGA Tour pro and assistant captain Camilo, have plenty of Presidents Cup experience working together, with Medinah marking their third consecutive appearance as a player-caddie partnership.

Here are all the player-caddie partnerships at the 2026 Presidents Cup.

Presidents Cup Player-Caddie Partnerships

Team USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Caddie Jacob Bridgeman GW Cable Sam Burns Travis Perkins Patrick Cantlay Joe LaCava Wyndham Clark David Pelekoudas Chris Gotterup Brady Stockton Russell Henley Andrew Sanders Jackson Koivun David Flynn Collin Morikawa Mark Urbanek Xander Schauffele Austin Kaiser Scottie Scheffler Ted Scott Justin Thomas Matt Minister Cameron Young Kyle Sterbinsky

International Team