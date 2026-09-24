Presidents Cup Formats Explained: How Foursomes, Four Balls And Singles Differ

In its current guise, the magic number at the Presidents Cup is 15.5. Whichever team breaches that mark will get their hands on the famous trophy.

However, a lot of golf has to be played first and in various formats of match play.

Unlike the Ryder Cup, which is held over three days, the Presidents Cup takes place over four days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

Across those four days, nine foursomes matches, nine four ball matches and 12 singles matches are played to determine which team takes the glory.

And if you're not sure what these different formats are, here's how each works.

FOUR BALLS (THURSDAY AND SATURDAY)

The 2026 Presidents Cup will start with five four ball matches. Also known as "best ball," this is where all four players in a match - two teams of two - play their own ball on each hole.

It is, on paper, an easier form of match play than foursomes and is a firm favourite of club golfers, as you are responsible for your own ball and don't have to worry as much about hitting a bad shot and leaving your teammate in trouble.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tactics play a big part in this format. One player might go out with an aggressive strategy and take on more risk, while their teammate plays more conservatively.

The team with the lower score on the hole wins, and it's halved with a tie.

The overall winner of the match gets one point for their team, while if the match finishes tied, it's half a point for each team.

The Internationals' only Presidents Cup win came in 1998 (Image credit: Getty Images)

FOURSOMES (FRIDAY AND SATURDAY)

Foursomes is different and more difficult. Also known as "alternate shot", players in teams of two take it in turns to hit shots.

One partner tees off on the odd-numbered holes, so that player would hit the opening tee shot, while the other takes the evens. After the tee shot players continue to alternate shots until the ball is holed.

Again, the team with the lower score on the hole wins. And if the scores are tied, the hole is halved.

The overall winner of the match gets one point for their team and half a point is awarded if it ends in a tie.

This format requires good strategy and excellent communication skills. Players need to work together to ensure they play to their strengths and get the ball in the hole as efficiently as possible.

Another interesting aspect of foursomes is who uses whose ball - and players who use the same model or a similar type are often easy to pair together.

In the Presidents Cup this year, there will be five foursomes matches on Friday morning and four on Saturday.

SINGLES (SUNDAY)

While some players on each team sit out in the foursomes and four ball sessions (only 10 players compete out of the 12), everyone plays in the Sunday singles.

This is a straight head-to-head battle, with all 12 players from each team on the course battling to win a crucial point that could determine who wins the Presidents Cup.

The lowest score on each hole wins, while if it is tied, the hole is halved.

The overall winner of the match gets one point for their team and if the match finishes tied, it's half a point for each team.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Presidents Cup format 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Day 1: Thursday 5 fourball matches Row 0 - Cell 2 Day 2: Friday 5 foursomes matches Row 1 - Cell 2 Day 3: Saturday 4 morning fourball matches 4 afternoon foursomes matches Day 4: Sunday 12 Singles matches Row 3 - Cell 2

How many points do you need to win the Presidents Cup?

There are 30 matches in the Presidents Cup, meaning there are 30 points up for grabs.

So, to win the Presidents Cup you need at least 15.5 points.

However, unlike in the Ryder Cup, if the match ends in a 15-15 tie, there is no rule that states the holders get to retain the trophy.

It has only happened once in the history of the Presidents Cup, in 2003 in South Africa when the US fought back from trailing by three points going into the Sunday singles. That led to a 1 vs 1 playoff but it was deemed a tie once the light had faded.