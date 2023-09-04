Which LIV Europeans Missed Out On The Ryder Cup Team?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The weeks prior to a Ryder Cup are always dominated by talk of who will and who won’t be there, but there has never been a build-up quite like this one.

Ever since LIV came into being last summer, how both the US and European Ryder Cup teams would shape up has been debated over and over again.

Henrik Stenson, of course, was Europe’s skipper until the Swede joined the controversial Tour, after which Luke Donald was appointed.

As the feud between LIV and the established Tours continued, a number of players resigned from the DP World Tour and, in the process, seemed to have waved goodbye to their Ryder Cup careers.

However, although, on the European team, LIV players won’t be competing or participating in a vice captaincy role in Rome, with the proposed unity in the game there appears to be a possibility that the door hasn’t been permanently shut.

As far as Rome and the 2023 Ryder Cup is concerned, here are the LIV Europeans who have missed out.

LEE WESTWOOD

The Worsop man’s best days as a player may well be behind him, but he’s always been a force to be reckoned with in the Ryder Cup, and he’s most definitely captain material.

“Clearly I would like to be Ryder Cup captain at some stage, but I’m of the opinion that the Ryder Cup should be the best 12 players in Europe against the best 12 players from America,” Westwood told talkSPORT in July.

It’s hard to picture a future Ryder Cup without Westwood talking into a walky talky.

SERGIO GARCIA

The all-time Ryder Cup leader in points is another player who, for the time being at least, looks set to be looking in from the outside so far as the Ryder Cup is concerned.

The former Masters champion has amassed a record 25.5 points since making his Ryder Cup debut in 1999, but having resigned his DP World Tour membership, he now finds himself in the same boat as Westwood.

IAN POULTER

England’s Ian Poulter is also in that boat. If he has played his last Ryder Cup, he will at least have bowed out with his singles record in tact – although that won’t be any consolation.

No one enjoys beating the Americans more than Poulter, who was nailed out to take the captain’s role at some stage.

GRAEME MCDOWELL

The Ulsterman completed a dramatic European victory at Celtic Manor in Wales in 2010, beating Hunter Mahan 3&1 on the final day to spark wild celebrations amongst the Europeans.

Although it’s unlikely that the 11-time DP World Tour winner, who also won the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2010, would have figured in Donald’s side in Rome, you imagine he’d have been in the running for the captain’s job further down the line.

MARTIN KAYMER

The former world number one and winner of two Major Championships is one cool customer, the type who thrives in the pressure cooker environment that only a Ryder Cup can create.

The German also knows what it’s like to hole a winning putt, having rolled in that crucial 6-footer at Medinah in 2012. Will we ever see him back in yellow and blue colors?

HENRIK STENSON

The Swede copped a fair bit of flak when he joined LIV and was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy as a result.

After proving his worth as a player, Rome was the former Open champion’s contest to show what he could do as a captain.

Despite creating a new career for himself on LIV, he’ll surely be wondering what might have been when the 2023 contest gets underway.

RICHARD BLAND

The DP World Tour veteran made a lot of people cry when he eventually claimed his maiden victory in his 478th appearance, claiming the British Masters title in 2021 to become the oldest first-time winner at 48 years and 101 days.

A lot has happened since that memorable afternoon at The Belfry. Although the Englishman finds himself enjoying life on a new Tour, it appears to have ended any hopes that he might have had of being involved in a Ryder Cup.

THOMAS PIETERS

Thomas Pieters was once one of Europe's best players, and prior to joining LIV would have fancied his chances of making a second Ryder Cup appearance in Rome.

The Belgian made his debut for Europe in 2016 in a losing cause at Hazeltine, although he was hugely impressive, winning four points. At 31, he’ll still be hoping that he can add to that total.

SAM HORSFIELD

With three DP World Tour titles to his name, the 27-year-old’s career looked to be on the up.

Time will tell whether his decision to join LIV will allow him to fulfil his potential. However, it would be a shame if the talented Englishman, who has quite the mentor in Poulter, was denied an opportunity to compete in the Ryder Cup.

BERND WIESBERGER

The eight-time DP World Tour winner from Austria played his way onto Padraig Harrington's team two years ago, only to suffer defeat at Whistling Straits. He was the first Austrian to compete in the biennial contest, and he was unable to register a single point.