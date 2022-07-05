Jon Rahm - Adare Manor Needs To Be 'De-Americanised' Ahead Of 2027 Ryder Cup
The Spaniard says that Adare Manor currently suits the Americans more than the Europeans ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup
Jon Rahm says that Adare Manor needs to be de-Americanised ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup.
The World No.3 is one of many huge names at the JP McManus Pro-Am this week where players are getting the chance to scope out the 2027 Ryder Cup course, which will host the match 100 years after the first instalment at Moortown in Yorkshire.
Rahm, like everyone else on-site this week, is a huge fan of Adare Manor, which is one of the very best golf courses in Ireland following its stunning Tom Fazio re-design that was unveiled 2016, although he thinks it currently doesn't suit Team Europe.
The Spaniard says it needs to be de-Americanized and "a lot of time and resources" need to be spent in doing so. The course is fairly open with short rough, opposed to the tight fairways and thick rough seen at the 2018 Ryder Cup when Thomas Bjorn's Europeans dominated Jim Furyk's Americans at Le Golf National near Paris.
Following the heavy defeat, Phil Mickelson described Le Golf National as "almost unplayable" and said courses like it are "a waste of my time."
"Fazio has done an amazing redesign of the golf course, Rahm said of Adare Manor. "It's beautiful and this golf course can be made as easy as they want and as hard as they want, right. It's the beauty of a good challenge.
"Now with that said, for a European possibly in that Ryder Cup, they might need to spend a lot of time and resources on de-Americanising the golf course. Because right now, it would be pretty much what you would expect in a Ryder Cup in the US.
"Based on what I saw in Paris and what I've seen in other venues, Ryder Cup in Europe is a little different. They might spend some time and effort to do that obviously to suit our strength, right. But we'll see.
"Otherwise we will have the Irish crowd, core of the crowd being Irish, supporting the European team, and we all know how the Irish can create a good after and a good time, and it will be really, really fun."
Rahm reiterated his love for the course, saying it's not something pros see very often.
"The course is in fantastic shape," he said. "We don't really see golf courses like this throughout the year, truly impressive and for how much traffic they got yesterday, it still held up. It's not only beautiful to look at, it plays great.
"The greens are tricky. There's a lot of run-offs but still fair, right. So it's really, really enjoyable. They have done an amazing job and the superintendent should be happy because this is something that we don't see every day."
The Spaniard heads to the Renaissance Club this week for the Scottish Open before next week's 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.
