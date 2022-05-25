'When Is Enough Going To Be Enough?' - Poulter Reacts To Tragic School Shooting

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ian Poulter has joined a host of high-profile athletes in calling for change following the fatal shooting of 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

The gunman, who has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, reportedly shot his grandmother before he turned the gun on at least 19 children and two adults at the school. Ramos was killed by a nearby US Border Patrol official at the scene of the tragedy.

Englishman Poulter, who has long resided in the United States, couldn't comprehend the events. "When is enough going to be enough... I'm sick of reading "our thoughts and prayers." We shouldn't keep saying those words," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"That doesn't fix this or make people feel better. Too many children being killed by guns. It's disgusting. And don't tell me the fix is more people need to be armed. It's simply not true," he added.

(Image credit: ianjamespoulter Instagram account)

The 46-year-old shared a response that referred to him as a "gun control idiot" while others insisted that teachers should be armed to prevent more fatal shootings or school facilities themselves should be secured with armed guards.

The Englishman disapproved and stated: "Here we go again... More guns fix it. Too many guns now in the system. So the only fix is to have at least two more armed officers in every school. Which is another 260,000 officers at least. Just on schools. Without arming more areas. Good luck getting that passed.

"Its bizarre how a Kinder Egg has been banned because they are dangerous to children but guns are clearly safe to buy with no proper background checks. How can people with seats actually vote this bull****?"

The three-time PGA Tour winner was joined by fellow professional, Thomas Pieters, who stated: "Hey America. Get rid of your guns please. This is devastating having a young daughter I can’t imagine how these parents feel."

Hey America. Get rid of your guns please. This is devastating having a young daughter I can’t imagine how these parents feel.May 25, 2022 See more

The attack is one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history and the worst at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.