What’s The Playoff Format For Medals In Olympic Golf?

It’s not unusual for golfers to share second and third places in ‘normal’ tournaments from week to week, where the prize money gets split and that’s that.

However, at the Paris Olympics this year, the places really matter, for there will be no sharing of medals – there will be just one gold, one silver and one bronze medal awarded in the men’s and women’s 72-hole strokeplay tournaments.

So, we can probably expect some thrilling playoffs, and whilst everyone competing wants to take home the gold, players will be desperate to get their hands on a medal, no matter what the color.

If two athletes are tied for the lead after 72 holes, a hole-by-hole playoff will be conducted to determine the gold and silver medals.

If three or more athletes are tied for the first position, a playoff will be conducted to determine the gold, silver and bronze medals.

If two or more athletes are tied for the second position, a playoff will be conducted to determine the silver and bronze medals.

If two or more athletes are tied for the third position, a playoff will be conducted for the bronze medal.

How medals are awarded varies between sports.

For example, when American breaststroker Nic Fink tied with world record holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain for second place in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, both were awarded a silver medal.

Rory McIlroy was involved in a seven-man playoff for the bronze medal in Tokyo (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, come the conclusion of the Olympic golf tournament, we won’t be seeing anyone standing on the same position on the podium, except if they share a hug.

Golfers will head back out to Le Golf National to decide who gets the medals, with holes 18, 16 and 17 being used on repeat until the places are decided.

Rory McIlroy was eliminated at the third extra hole in Tokyo three years ago, when seven players were locked in a fierce battle for the bronze medal, which eventually went to Taiwan’s C.T. Pan.

“I've been saying all day, I never tried so hard in my life to finish third,” said McIlroy afterwards.

The men will kick-off the Olympic golf schedule with a usual Thursday-to-Sunday tournament, starting August 1, with a short gap before the women's event starts the following Wednesday.

Americans Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda, two standout players of 2024, head to Paris as defending champions.