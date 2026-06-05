US Women’s Open Cut Rule Explained: How Many Make The Weekend At Riviera

The US Women's Open is the most prestigious and historic Major tournament in the women's game, and this year's edition is a special one as Riviera Country Club is making its hosting debut.

The iconic Los Angeles venue, which will hold the 2028 Olympics, is the regular host of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational each February.

As well as a special venue, we've also seen a bump in prize money this year, with the total fund raised from $12m up to $12.5m - the largest in the women's game.

Even though players who miss the cut are still guaranteed a $10,000 payout, making it to the weekend is where the big money will be made, so how many will get beyond the 36-hole stage at the Major?

US Women's Open cut rule

Of the 156 players who started the tournament, the low 60 scorers and ties will be around for the weekend, maintaining their dreams of lifting the Harton S. Semple Trophy on Sunday.

The US Women's Open is known as one of the sternest tests in golf, and, in 2025, that was highlighted at Erin Hills when just 13 players finished under-par as Maja Stark won her first Major title.

The opening two days were low-scoring in US Women's Open terms, though, with the 145 total (one-over-par) required to make the weekend actually the third-lowest of all time.

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The highest cut score will likely never be matched, with a total of 179 (35-over-par) making it through to the weekend at Salem CC back in 1954.

Most US Women's Open cuts made