What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Solheim Cup

The final day of the Solheim Cup provided an incredible amount of drama and, throughout Sunday, it really was nigh on impossible to tell who was going to win at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Eventually, though, it was the Americans who got over the line, as Lilia Vu secured the crucial half point to hand USA their first Solheim Cup since 2017. Certainly, on Sunday, there was some epic golf on display.

Amongst the biggest wins was Charley Hull against World No.1, Nelly Korda, with Hull producing an excellent display that meant a dominant 6&4 win over one of USA's most important players.

Along with Hull, Megan Khang continued her incredible Solheim Cup, as the 26-year-old's 6&5 win over Emily Pedersen meant that Khang remained undefeated for a second Solheim Cup. What's more, Rose Zhang claimed four wins in four at this year's event, as she produced a 6&4 win over last year's hero, Carlota Ciganda.

Other notable performances came from Europe's Georgia Hall, as well as USA's Allisen Corpuz, with Europe's Leona Maguire, who only played two sessions, providing a dominant 4&3 win over Ally Ewing.

USA celebrate their Solheim Cup victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we have taken a look at what the 24 players would have scored if it wasn't a matchplay format and, it's safe to say, there were some incredible scores out there on the final day!

Team USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Score/Opponenet Holes Played Gross Score Nelly Korda Lost 6&4 - Charley Hull 14 -1 Megan Khang Won 6&5 - Emily Pedersen 12 -1 Alison Lee Lost 4&3 - Georgia Hall 15 E Allisen Corpuz Won 4&3 - Anna Nordqvist 15 -5 Rose Zhang Won 6&4 - Carlota Ciganda 14 -6 Andrea Lee Tie - Esther Henseleit 18 -1 Lexi Thompson Lost 1-down - Celine Boutier 18 -6 Lauren Coughlin Tie - Maja Stark 18 -3 Lilia Vu Tie - Albane Valenzuela 18 -6 Sarah Schmelzel Lost 1-down - Madelene Sagstrom 18 -3 Ally Ewing Lost 4&3 - Leona Maguire 15 -1 Jennifer Kupcho Won 2&1 - Linn Grant 17 -2

Team Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Score/Opponenet Holes Played Gross Score Charley Hull Won 6&4 - Nelly Korda 14 -7 Emily Pedersen Lost 6&5 - Megan Khang 12 +5 Georgia Hall Won 4&3 - Alison Lee 15 -4 Anna Nordqvist Lost 4&3 - Allisen Corpuz 15 E Carlota Ciganda Lost 6&4 - Rose Zhang 14 +1 Esther Henseleit Tie - Andrea Lee 18 -1 Celine Boutier Won 1-up - Lexi Thompson 18 -6 Maja Stark Tie - Lauren Coughlin 18 -2 Albane Valenzuela Tie - Lilia Vu 18 -4 Madelene Sagstrom Won 1-up - Sarah Schmelzel 18 -4 Leona Maguire Won 4&3 - Ally Ewing 15 -4 Linn Grant Lost 2&1 - Jennifer Kupcho 17 E