What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Solheim Cup

For the first time since 2017, USA reclaimed the Solheim Cup on Sunday, as Stacy Lewis' side came out on top in a 15.5 - 12.5 victory in Virginia

Rose Zhang and Charley Hull both strike irons off the tee
The final day of the Solheim Cup provided an incredible amount of drama and, throughout Sunday, it really was nigh on impossible to tell who was going to win at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Eventually, though, it was the Americans who got over the line, as Lilia Vu secured the crucial half point to hand USA their first Solheim Cup since 2017. Certainly, on Sunday, there was some epic golf on display.

Amongst the biggest wins was Charley Hull against World No.1, Nelly Korda, with Hull producing an excellent display that meant a dominant 6&4 win over one of USA's most important players.

Along with Hull, Megan Khang continued her incredible Solheim Cup, as the 26-year-old's 6&5 win over Emily Pedersen meant that Khang remained undefeated for a second Solheim Cup. What's more, Rose Zhang claimed four wins in four at this year's event, as she produced a 6&4 win over last year's hero, Carlota Ciganda.

Other notable performances came from Europe's Georgia Hall, as well as USA's Allisen Corpuz, with Europe's Leona Maguire, who only played two sessions, providing a dominant 4&3 win over Ally Ewing.

Team USA pose with the Solheim Cup

USA celebrate their Solheim Cup victory

Below, we have taken a look at what the 24 players would have scored if it wasn't a matchplay format and, it's safe to say, there were some incredible scores out there on the final day!

Team USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerScore/OpponenetHoles PlayedGross Score
Nelly Korda Lost 6&4 - Charley Hull14-1
Megan KhangWon 6&5 - Emily Pedersen12-1
Alison LeeLost 4&3 - Georgia Hall15E
Allisen CorpuzWon 4&3 - Anna Nordqvist15-5
Rose ZhangWon 6&4 - Carlota Ciganda14-6
Andrea Lee Tie - Esther Henseleit18-1
Lexi ThompsonLost 1-down - Celine Boutier18-6
Lauren CoughlinTie - Maja Stark18-3
Lilia VuTie - Albane Valenzuela18-6
Sarah SchmelzelLost 1-down - Madelene Sagstrom18-3
Ally EwingLost 4&3 - Leona Maguire15-1
Jennifer KupchoWon 2&1 - Linn Grant17-2

Team Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerScore/OpponenetHoles PlayedGross Score
Charley HullWon 6&4 - Nelly Korda14-7
Emily PedersenLost 6&5 - Megan Khang12+5
Georgia HallWon 4&3 - Alison Lee15-4
Anna NordqvistLost 4&3 - Allisen Corpuz15E
Carlota CigandaLost 6&4 - Rose Zhang14+1
Esther HenseleitTie - Andrea Lee18 -1
Celine BoutierWon 1-up - Lexi Thompson18-6
Maja StarkTie - Lauren Coughlin18-2
Albane ValenzuelaTie - Lilia Vu18-4
Madelene SagstromWon 1-up - Sarah Schmelzel18-4
Leona MaguireWon 4&3 - Ally Ewing15-4
Linn GrantLost 2&1 - Jennifer Kupcho17E
