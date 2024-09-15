What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Solheim Cup
For the first time since 2017, USA reclaimed the Solheim Cup on Sunday, as Stacy Lewis' side came out on top in a 15.5 - 12.5 victory in Virginia
The final day of the Solheim Cup provided an incredible amount of drama and, throughout Sunday, it really was nigh on impossible to tell who was going to win at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
Eventually, though, it was the Americans who got over the line, as Lilia Vu secured the crucial half point to hand USA their first Solheim Cup since 2017. Certainly, on Sunday, there was some epic golf on display.
Amongst the biggest wins was Charley Hull against World No.1, Nelly Korda, with Hull producing an excellent display that meant a dominant 6&4 win over one of USA's most important players.
Along with Hull, Megan Khang continued her incredible Solheim Cup, as the 26-year-old's 6&5 win over Emily Pedersen meant that Khang remained undefeated for a second Solheim Cup. What's more, Rose Zhang claimed four wins in four at this year's event, as she produced a 6&4 win over last year's hero, Carlota Ciganda.
Other notable performances came from Europe's Georgia Hall, as well as USA's Allisen Corpuz, with Europe's Leona Maguire, who only played two sessions, providing a dominant 4&3 win over Ally Ewing.
Below, we have taken a look at what the 24 players would have scored if it wasn't a matchplay format and, it's safe to say, there were some incredible scores out there on the final day!
Team USA
|Player
|Score/Opponenet
|Holes Played
|Gross Score
|Nelly Korda
|Lost 6&4 - Charley Hull
|14
|-1
|Megan Khang
|Won 6&5 - Emily Pedersen
|12
|-1
|Alison Lee
|Lost 4&3 - Georgia Hall
|15
|E
|Allisen Corpuz
|Won 4&3 - Anna Nordqvist
|15
|-5
|Rose Zhang
|Won 6&4 - Carlota Ciganda
|14
|-6
|Andrea Lee
|Tie - Esther Henseleit
|18
|-1
|Lexi Thompson
|Lost 1-down - Celine Boutier
|18
|-6
|Lauren Coughlin
|Tie - Maja Stark
|18
|-3
|Lilia Vu
|Tie - Albane Valenzuela
|18
|-6
|Sarah Schmelzel
|Lost 1-down - Madelene Sagstrom
|18
|-3
|Ally Ewing
|Lost 4&3 - Leona Maguire
|15
|-1
|Jennifer Kupcho
|Won 2&1 - Linn Grant
|17
|-2
Team Europe
|Player
|Score/Opponenet
|Holes Played
|Gross Score
|Charley Hull
|Won 6&4 - Nelly Korda
|14
|-7
|Emily Pedersen
|Lost 6&5 - Megan Khang
|12
|+5
|Georgia Hall
|Won 4&3 - Alison Lee
|15
|-4
|Anna Nordqvist
|Lost 4&3 - Allisen Corpuz
|15
|E
|Carlota Ciganda
|Lost 6&4 - Rose Zhang
|14
|+1
|Esther Henseleit
|Tie - Andrea Lee
|18
|-1
|Celine Boutier
|Won 1-up - Lexi Thompson
|18
|-6
|Maja Stark
|Tie - Lauren Coughlin
|18
|-2
|Albane Valenzuela
|Tie - Lilia Vu
|18
|-4
|Madelene Sagstrom
|Won 1-up - Sarah Schmelzel
|18
|-4
|Leona Maguire
|Won 4&3 - Ally Ewing
|15
|-4
|Linn Grant
|Lost 2&1 - Jennifer Kupcho
|17
|E
-
-
