'We're Sick Of It' - Justin Thomas Reacts To Latest LIV Golf Book Revelations

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Justin Thomas says he and a lot of PGA Tour players are "sick of Alan Shipnuck" for trying to "make money bashing guys" after more big revelations set to come out in his new book came to light.

The golf world was rocked by some infamous Phil Mickelson comments in Shipnuck's previous book on the left-hander before his move to LIV Golf.

And now it appears his latest release called 'LIV And Let Die' is also set to cause shockwaves going by some of the promotional excerpts.

One published on the Fire Pit Collective website details a Wolf of Wall Street moment in the build-up to the LIV launch, and also how Brooks Koepka explained his $130m offer to join the circuit.

After the snippet of the book was released, Thomas took to social media to react to these latest revelations.

"I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does," Thomas wrote on X.

"Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. Ridiculous."

Thomas has a right to respond after he was named in the excerpt released, and not in a very flattering manner as he was attached to a strong comment from Koepka when explaining why he joined LIV Golf.

The excerpt reads: "'F*** all of those country club kids who talk s*** about me,' he said, referring to the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and others. 'You think I give a f*** what they think? You think I care what people say about me?

I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does. Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. RidiculousOctober 5, 2023 See more

"I just had three surgeries, and I’m supposed to turn down $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried.'"

Following the publication of the excerpt, Koepka's mother responded on X, writing: "Just to clarify, the only time my son @BKoepka and I cried together was when he was born.

"He was testing lungs for the first time; I was glad the pregnancy ordeal was over. End of story."

With LIV And Let Die due to be released on 17 October, there's sure to be more big revelations to come out given the book details the biggest, most disruptive time in the sport.