'We're Sick Of It' - Justin Thomas Reacts To Latest LIV Golf Book Revelations
Justin Thomas says players are "sick" of golf journalist Alan Shipnuck after he was mentioned in the latest revelations from his new book LIV And Let Die
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Justin Thomas says he and a lot of PGA Tour players are "sick of Alan Shipnuck" for trying to "make money bashing guys" after more big revelations set to come out in his new book came to light.
The golf world was rocked by some infamous Phil Mickelson comments in Shipnuck's previous book on the left-hander before his move to LIV Golf.
And now it appears his latest release called 'LIV And Let Die' is also set to cause shockwaves going by some of the promotional excerpts.
One published on the Fire Pit Collective website details a Wolf of Wall Street moment in the build-up to the LIV launch, and also how Brooks Koepka explained his $130m offer to join the circuit.
After the snippet of the book was released, Thomas took to social media to react to these latest revelations.
"I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does," Thomas wrote on X.
"Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. Ridiculous."
Thomas has a right to respond after he was named in the excerpt released, and not in a very flattering manner as he was attached to a strong comment from Koepka when explaining why he joined LIV Golf.
The excerpt reads: "'F*** all of those country club kids who talk s*** about me,' he said, referring to the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and others. 'You think I give a f*** what they think? You think I care what people say about me?
I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does. Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. RidiculousOctober 5, 2023
"I just had three surgeries, and I’m supposed to turn down $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried.'"
Following the publication of the excerpt, Koepka's mother responded on X, writing: "Just to clarify, the only time my son @BKoepka and I cried together was when he was born.
"He was testing lungs for the first time; I was glad the pregnancy ordeal was over. End of story."
With LIV And Let Die due to be released on 17 October, there's sure to be more big revelations to come out given the book details the biggest, most disruptive time in the sport.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'Relax Rory' - Couples Backs LaCava And Reveals What Caddie Said To McIlroy
Fred Couples has revealed what Joe LaCava said to Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup and insists his former caddie did nothing wrong
By Paul Higham Published
-
Honorary European Ryan Fox 'Chuffed' By Europe's Ryder Cup Victory
The New Zealander admitted he was no neutral observer and was pulling for Luke Donald's side last week at Marco Simone
By Ben Fleming Published