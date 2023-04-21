'We're Happy To Talk' - LIV Chief Greg Norman Calls For A 'Resolution' To Golf's Civil War

Greg Norman says “the game of golf doesn’t need to suffer” as he revealed that his LIV Golf organisation was still happy to sit down and try to heal the rift with the PGA and DP World Tours.

The introduction of LIV Golf last year broke the golfing world in two, with several big-name players leaving the PGA Tour to pocket the huge wealth on offer from the Saudi-backed enterprise.

It’s led to some acrimony among the players, but more so in the boardroom than on the golf course with several legal battles still rumbling on between the parties.

LIV Golf League is in Norman’s native Australia and while doing his media duties the CEO insisted that for his part he was happy to try and find a solution.

Norman says that LIV Golf has continually tried to hold talks with the PGA and DP World Tours, but with no response, and hopes that a resolution can be found as golf has suffered enough.

"LIV is not changing anything and we've always been consistent for the last 15 months of saying we're happy to sit down with you, we're happy to talk to you," said Norman.

"We did with the DP World Tour. We've tried with the PGA Tour, consistently with zero, zilch, nothing. That's their choice. If that's your decision, fine, we're okay with that.

"But I do hope there gets to a position where there is resolution to this because the game of golf doesn't need to suffer. These guys (players) don't need to suffer."

One big legal decision has seen an arbitration panel rule that the DP World Tour was allowed to fine members such as Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter who played at LIV without permission.

Poulter and Westwood were one of 12 players to appeal the original sanctions, which seemingly ended their Ryder Cup involvement, and it’s unclear if they will again appeal this latest decision.

Norman didn’t comment on the case directly, but said that LIV would continue to support their players with any further fallout from them joining up.

"All I can tell you is this: From a LIV perspective, we'll always support our players,” Norman added. "We always have said that since day one.

"We believe in where we're going and we're going to be unwavering in that commitment."