'We're Almost Done' - Stacy Lewis Reacts As USA Move Closer To Solheim Cup Glory

At the 2023 Solheim Cup, Stacy Lewis' American side came agonizingly close to winning the event, as the team finished half-a-point short of victory.

Now, 12 months on, they are out for redemption and, heading into the Sunday singles at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, the US side are just 4.5 points away from what would be a dominant victory.

Leading Europe 10-6 after both sessions on Saturday finished in a tie, Lewis' side is in a great spot to win their first Solheim Cup in seven years, with the two-time Major winner stating: "This was a great day for us."

Speaking to the media following the four balls, Lewis was delighted with her team's work, saying: "We had such a great day yesterday. It was going to be hard (to replicate it). The Europeans played a lot better today, and that showed, but really, really happy with the day, and to keep the same lead".

To win the event, Europe will need their own 'Miracle of Medinah' moment, with the men's Ryder Cup side coming back from a 10-6 deficit in 2012 to win the iconic trophy. What's more, in 2015, the US Solheim Cup side also came back from a 10-6 margin to win, with Lewis part of that historic tournament.

USA celebrate their win in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked about that event in 2015, Lewis jokingly stated "most of them (players) weren't around for that," before adding "we're going to go try to win as many points early as we can (tomorrow) and try to get this thing done".

The singles on Sunday get underway at 8:50am local time (EST), with 12 matches taking place in Virginia. The first match sees two of its biggest names, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull, going head-to-head, with Jennifer Kupcho and Linn Grant the last match, which begins at 10:40am.

With Europe needing eight points from a possible 12, it's definitely advantage USA on what will be a thrilling final day.