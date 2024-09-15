'We're Almost Done' - Stacy Lewis Reacts As USA Move Closer To Solheim Cup Glory

Leading 10-6 going into Sunday, the Americans are just 4.5 points away from claiming the Solheim Cup, with captain, Lewis, focused on getting the job done

Stacy Lewis walks down the fairway whilst speaking on her headset
Matt Cradock
By
published

At the 2023 Solheim Cup, Stacy Lewis' American side came agonizingly close to winning the event, as the team finished half-a-point short of victory.

Now, 12 months on, they are out for redemption and, heading into the Sunday singles at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, the US side are just 4.5 points away from what would be a dominant victory.

Leading Europe 10-6 after both sessions on Saturday finished in a tie, Lewis' side is in a great spot to win their first Solheim Cup in seven years, with the two-time Major winner stating: "This was a great day for us."

Speaking to the media following the four balls, Lewis was delighted with her team's work, saying: "We had such a great day yesterday. It was going to be hard (to replicate it). The Europeans played a lot better today, and that showed, but really, really happy with the day, and to keep the same lead".

To win the event, Europe will need their own 'Miracle of Medinah' moment, with the men's Ryder Cup side coming back from a 10-6 deficit in 2012 to win the iconic trophy. What's more, in 2015, the US Solheim Cup side also came back from a 10-6 margin to win, with Lewis part of that historic tournament.

Team USA celebrate their Solheim Cup win in 2013

USA celebrate their win in 2013

When asked about that event in 2015, Lewis jokingly stated "most of them (players) weren't around for that," before adding "we're going to go try to win as many points early as we can (tomorrow) and try to get this thing done".

The singles on Sunday get underway at 8:50am local time (EST), with 12 matches taking place in Virginia. The first match sees two of its biggest names, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull, going head-to-head, with Jennifer Kupcho and Linn Grant the last match, which begins at 10:40am.

With Europe needing eight points from a possible 12, it's definitely advantage USA on what will be a thrilling final day.

Staff Writer
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

