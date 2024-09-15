'We're Almost Done' - Stacy Lewis Reacts As USA Move Closer To Solheim Cup Glory
Leading 10-6 going into Sunday, the Americans are just 4.5 points away from claiming the Solheim Cup, with captain, Lewis, focused on getting the job done
At the 2023 Solheim Cup, Stacy Lewis' American side came agonizingly close to winning the event, as the team finished half-a-point short of victory.
Now, 12 months on, they are out for redemption and, heading into the Sunday singles at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, the US side are just 4.5 points away from what would be a dominant victory.
Leading Europe 10-6 after both sessions on Saturday finished in a tie, Lewis' side is in a great spot to win their first Solheim Cup in seven years, with the two-time Major winner stating: "This was a great day for us."
Speaking to the media following the four balls, Lewis was delighted with her team's work, saying: "We had such a great day yesterday. It was going to be hard (to replicate it). The Europeans played a lot better today, and that showed, but really, really happy with the day, and to keep the same lead".
To win the event, Europe will need their own 'Miracle of Medinah' moment, with the men's Ryder Cup side coming back from a 10-6 deficit in 2012 to win the iconic trophy. What's more, in 2015, the US Solheim Cup side also came back from a 10-6 margin to win, with Lewis part of that historic tournament.
When asked about that event in 2015, Lewis jokingly stated "most of them (players) weren't around for that," before adding "we're going to go try to win as many points early as we can (tomorrow) and try to get this thing done".
The singles on Sunday get underway at 8:50am local time (EST), with 12 matches taking place in Virginia. The first match sees two of its biggest names, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull, going head-to-head, with Jennifer Kupcho and Linn Grant the last match, which begins at 10:40am.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
With Europe needing eight points from a possible 12, it's definitely advantage USA on what will be a thrilling final day.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Solheim Cup Tee Times For Sunday Singles And Matches
Can Team Europe produce an historic comeback? Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup they will need to claim eight points from 12 to retain their trophy
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tyrrell Hatton Makes Hole-In-One At LIV Golf Chicago To Boost Hopes Of $4m Individual Championship Bonus Payout
The Legion XIII player made an ace at the par-3 sixth as he continued his quest to finish third in the Individual Championship and claim a $4m bonus
By Mike Hall Published
-
Solheim Cup Tee Times For Sunday Singles And Matches
Can Team Europe produce an historic comeback? Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup they will need to claim eight points from 12 to retain their trophy
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Points Do You Need To Win The Solheim Cup?
The Solheim Cup is one of the most prestigious events in the women's game and, to secure the title, teams must hit a required amount of points
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which Players Will Feature In All Five Sessions Of The 2024 Solheim Cup?
A total of 24 players are competing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but only two will play in all five sessions over the three days of action
By Mike Hall Published
-
Leona Maguire Had Never Missed A Solheim Cup Session... Now She's Missed Three
The Irish star has played a pivotal part in Europe's past Solheim Cup success but, at the 2024 event, she has featured just once in four sessions...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch: Team USA Caddies Go Topless After Alison Lee Solheim Cup Hole Out Causes Chaos
The caddies of Alison Lee and Megan Khang took their shirts off to celebrate after Lee's hole out for eagle during the Saturday afternoon four ball session
By Mike Hall Published
-
Solheim Cup Legend ‘Surprised’ After Nelly Korda Left Out Of Saturday Afternoon Session
The World No.1 has been one of the star players in the US side, but was surprisingly left out of the afternoon four balls on Saturday, much to the dismay of Catriona Matthew
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘Extremely Disappointing’ - LPGA Boss Reveals What Caused Solheim Cup Transport Fiasco
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan says she is extremely disappointed after transport delays caused fans to miss the start of the Solheim Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How Many Points Has Every Player Won At The 2024 Solheim Cup?
Team USA takes a commanding 10-6 lead over Europe into the final session of the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia
By Joel Kulasingham Last updated