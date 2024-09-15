Solheim Cup Tee Times For Sunday Singles And Matches

Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup, it's the USA who sit in prime position to win the trophy for the first time since 2017, as they lead the Europeans 10-6 with the singles left to play.

On Sunday, 12 matches will take place and, with the Americans needing just 4.5 points to claim the title back, it really is theirs to lose at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

On Saturday, Team USA started 6-2 ahead and, in a thrilling morning foursomes, the Americans kept that four-point advantage intact with a 2-2 session, meaning the afternoon four balls would be key in deciding the winners on Sunday.

Out the gates, it was advantage USA, as Alison Lee and Megan Khang won 4&3 over Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, whilst Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang kept their perfect four balls record going, after a 6&4 demolition job on Linn Grant and Celine Boutier.

Now 10-4 down, Europe needed to claim the final two games to stand any chance of a win and, in Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, they were able to get over the line and secure a 2&1 victory. From there, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall were also able to get their game over the line, with the duo claiming a 2-up win over Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Europeans needing to play perfect golf on Sunday, this is how the teams line up for the singles, as well as the starting times for what should be an enthralling final day.

Solheim Cup Singles Tee Times And Pairings

ET/GMT

8:50am (1:50pm): Nelly Korda vs Charley Hull

Nelly Korda vs Charley Hull 9:00am (2:00pm): Megan Khang vs Emily Pedersen

Megan Khang vs Emily Pedersen 9:10am (2:10pm): Alison Lee vs Georgia Hall

Alison Lee vs Georgia Hall 9:20am (2:20pm): Allisen Corpuz vs Anna Nordqvist

Allisen Corpuz vs Anna Nordqvist 9:30am (2:30pm): Rose Zhang vs Carlota Ciganda

Rose Zhang vs Carlota Ciganda 9:40am (2:40pm): Andrea Lee vs Esther Henseleit

Andrea Lee vs Esther Henseleit 9:50am (2:50pm): Lexi Thompson vs Celine Boutier

Lexi Thompson vs Celine Boutier 10:00am (3:00pm): Lauren Coughlin vs Maja Stark

Lauren Coughlin vs Maja Stark 10:10am (3:10pm): Lilia Vu vs Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu vs Albane Valenzuela 10:20am (3:20pm): Sarah Schmelzel vs Madelene Sagstrom

Sarah Schmelzel vs Madelene Sagstrom 10:30am (3:30pm): Ally Ewing vs Leona Maguire

Ally Ewing vs Leona Maguire 10:40am (3:40pm): Jennifer Kupcho vs Linn Grant

How To Watch The Solheim Cup In The US

Sunday, September 15th: 9:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel); 12:00pm - 3:00pm (NBC)

How To Watch The Solheim Cup In The UK