Solheim Cup Tee Times For Sunday Singles And Matches

Can Team Europe produce an historic comeback? Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup they will need to claim eight points from 12 to retain their trophy

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda walk off the green
Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup, it's the USA who sit in prime position to win the trophy for the first time since 2017, as they lead the Europeans 10-6 with the singles left to play.

On Sunday, 12 matches will take place and, with the Americans needing just 4.5 points to claim the title back, it really is theirs to lose at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

On Saturday, Team USA started 6-2 ahead and, in a thrilling morning foursomes, the Americans kept that four-point advantage intact with a 2-2 session, meaning the afternoon four balls would be key in deciding the winners on Sunday.

Out the gates, it was advantage USA, as Alison Lee and Megan Khang won 4&3 over Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, whilst Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang kept their perfect four balls record going, after a 6&4 demolition job on Linn Grant and Celine Boutier.

Now 10-4 down, Europe needed to claim the final two games to stand any chance of a win and, in Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, they were able to get over the line and secure a 2&1 victory. From there, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall were also able to get their game over the line, with the duo claiming a 2-up win over Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu.

Lexi Thompson and Lauren Coughlin fist pump

With the Europeans needing to play perfect golf on Sunday, this is how the teams line up for the singles, as well as the starting times for what should be an enthralling final day.

Solheim Cup Singles Tee Times And Pairings

ET/GMT

  • 8:50am (1:50pm): Nelly Korda vs Charley Hull
  • 9:00am (2:00pm): Megan Khang vs Emily Pedersen
  • 9:10am (2:10pm): Alison Lee vs Georgia Hall
  • 9:20am (2:20pm): Allisen Corpuz vs Anna Nordqvist
  • 9:30am (2:30pm): Rose Zhang vs Carlota Ciganda
  • 9:40am (2:40pm): Andrea Lee vs Esther Henseleit
  • 9:50am (2:50pm): Lexi Thompson vs Celine Boutier
  • 10:00am (3:00pm): Lauren Coughlin vs Maja Stark
  • 10:10am (3:10pm): Lilia Vu vs Albane Valenzuela
  • 10:20am (3:20pm): Sarah Schmelzel vs Madelene Sagstrom
  • 10:30am (3:30pm): Ally Ewing vs Leona Maguire
  • 10:40am (3:40pm): Jennifer Kupcho vs Linn Grant

How To Watch The Solheim Cup In The US

  • Sunday, September 15th: 9:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel); 12:00pm - 3:00pm (NBC)

How To Watch The Solheim Cup In The UK

  • Sunday, September 15th: 1:30pm - 8:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
