Solheim Cup Tee Times For Sunday Singles And Matches
Can Team Europe produce an historic comeback? Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup they will need to claim eight points from 12 to retain their trophy
Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup, it's the USA who sit in prime position to win the trophy for the first time since 2017, as they lead the Europeans 10-6 with the singles left to play.
On Sunday, 12 matches will take place and, with the Americans needing just 4.5 points to claim the title back, it really is theirs to lose at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
On Saturday, Team USA started 6-2 ahead and, in a thrilling morning foursomes, the Americans kept that four-point advantage intact with a 2-2 session, meaning the afternoon four balls would be key in deciding the winners on Sunday.
Out the gates, it was advantage USA, as Alison Lee and Megan Khang won 4&3 over Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom, whilst Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang kept their perfect four balls record going, after a 6&4 demolition job on Linn Grant and Celine Boutier.
Now 10-4 down, Europe needed to claim the final two games to stand any chance of a win and, in Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, they were able to get over the line and secure a 2&1 victory. From there, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall were also able to get their game over the line, with the duo claiming a 2-up win over Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu.
With the Europeans needing to play perfect golf on Sunday, this is how the teams line up for the singles, as well as the starting times for what should be an enthralling final day.
Solheim Cup Singles Tee Times And Pairings
ET/GMT
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- 8:50am (1:50pm): Nelly Korda vs Charley Hull
- 9:00am (2:00pm): Megan Khang vs Emily Pedersen
- 9:10am (2:10pm): Alison Lee vs Georgia Hall
- 9:20am (2:20pm): Allisen Corpuz vs Anna Nordqvist
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Rose Zhang vs Carlota Ciganda
- 9:40am (2:40pm): Andrea Lee vs Esther Henseleit
- 9:50am (2:50pm): Lexi Thompson vs Celine Boutier
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Lauren Coughlin vs Maja Stark
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Lilia Vu vs Albane Valenzuela
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Sarah Schmelzel vs Madelene Sagstrom
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Ally Ewing vs Leona Maguire
- 10:40am (3:40pm): Jennifer Kupcho vs Linn Grant
How To Watch The Solheim Cup In The US
- Sunday, September 15th: 9:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel); 12:00pm - 3:00pm (NBC)
How To Watch The Solheim Cup In The UK
- Sunday, September 15th: 1:30pm - 8:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'We're Almost Done' - Stacy Lewis Reacts As USA Move Closer To Solheim Cup Glory
Leading 10-6 going into Sunday, the Americans are just 4.5 points away from claiming the Solheim Cup, with captain, Lewis, focused on getting the job done
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tyrrell Hatton Makes Hole-In-One At LIV Golf Chicago To Boost Hopes Of $4m Individual Championship Bonus Payout
The Legion XIII player made an ace at the par-3 sixth as he continued his quest to finish third in the Individual Championship and claim a $4m bonus
By Mike Hall Published
-
'We're Almost Done' - Stacy Lewis Reacts As USA Move Closer To Solheim Cup Glory
Leading 10-6 going into Sunday, the Americans are just 4.5 points away from claiming the Solheim Cup, with captain, Lewis, focused on getting the job done
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Points Do You Need To Win The Solheim Cup?
The Solheim Cup is one of the most prestigious events in the women's game and, to secure the title, teams must hit a required amount of points
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which Players Will Feature In All Five Sessions Of The 2024 Solheim Cup?
A total of 24 players are competing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but only two will play in all five sessions over the three days of action
By Mike Hall Published
-
Leona Maguire Had Never Missed A Solheim Cup Session... Now She's Missed Three
The Irish star has played a pivotal part in Europe's past Solheim Cup success but, at the 2024 event, she has featured just once in four sessions...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch: Team USA Caddies Go Topless After Alison Lee Solheim Cup Hole Out Causes Chaos
The caddies of Alison Lee and Megan Khang took their shirts off to celebrate after Lee's hole out for eagle during the Saturday afternoon four ball session
By Mike Hall Published
-
Solheim Cup Legend ‘Surprised’ After Nelly Korda Left Out Of Saturday Afternoon Session
The World No.1 has been one of the star players in the US side, but was surprisingly left out of the afternoon four balls on Saturday, much to the dismay of Catriona Matthew
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘Extremely Disappointing’ - LPGA Boss Reveals What Caused Solheim Cup Transport Fiasco
LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan says she is extremely disappointed after transport delays caused fans to miss the start of the Solheim Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How Many Points Has Every Player Won At The 2024 Solheim Cup?
Team USA takes a commanding 10-6 lead over Europe into the final session of the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia
By Joel Kulasingham Last updated