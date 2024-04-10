'We're A Fraternity' - Seve Stories Shared At Jon Rahm's 'Emotional' Masters Champions Dinner
Phil Mickelson was again quiet, Sandy Lyle couldn't make it and the Seve stories flowed as Jon Rahm hosted a successful Champions Dinner ahead of The Masters
After his victory last year, Jon Rahm hosted Tuesday's Champions Dinner ahead of The Masters as the "fraternity" of Green Jacket winners celebrated the Spaniard's success.
After his switch last year, Rahm is the first LIV Golf star to host the Champions Dinner, but the evening was about golf camaraderie and not politics.
"It couldn’t have been more congenial," 1971 champion Charles Coody told Golfweek as they got a flavour of the night behind the scenes.
After winning The Masters on Seve Ballesteros' birthday last year, Rahm aptly hosted the Champions Dinner on the day the great man would have turned 67, and the memories of the two-time champion flowed.
"We're a fraternity," said Ben Crenshaw, who takes charge of proceedings at the dinner.
Crenshaw made sure that Rahm was welcomed into that Green Jacket fraternity with a golden locket shaped as Augusta National clubhouse, and also kept the Seve stories going - along with honouring 1956 champion Jackie Burke who died just before his 101st birthday this January.
“It was a great night; an emotional night,” said 1987 winner Larry Mize. “Ben made sure that tonight was all about Jon, Seve and Jackie Burke.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
According to Golfweek, several of the past champions at the dinner said Phil Mickelson was quiet again, just like last year, and did not give a toast despite being big friends with Rahm.
The Spaniard served up a menu from his native Basque region in Spain, including plenty of tapas dishes and main courses of ribeye steak or fish.
The 2024 Champions Dinner portrait. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wT5sUChP10April 10, 2024
There were 33 past champions at the dinner, with just Angel Cabrera and Sandy Lyle missing - the Argentinian obviously due to his issues following being in prison, and the Scotsman staying away to be with his wife.
Jolanda Lyle is suffering with inner ear problems and the 1988 champion opted to remain at home with her.
“Jolanda tried to get Sandy to come,” Mize said. “But he didn’t want to come without her.”
Coody summed the night up as "wonderful" as one of the traditions that make becoming Masters champion so special.
"Even Tom Watson at the very end of dinner, he stood from his chair and said how happy he was to see the camaraderie within our group," Coody added. "It was a wonderful night.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
2024 Masters Gear Round Up - all the equipment news from Augusta National
We list out all the gear news and special edition Masters-themed golf equipment in this piece.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Worrying PGA Tour Trend Finally Reversed After Epic Texas Open Finish
Viewing figures for the PGA Tour in 2024 had been following a steady pattern in the wrong direction - but a thrilling end to the Valero Texas Open bucked that trend
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Spotted With A TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver In The Bag At The Masters
Could this be the club change that finally helps Rory win the Masters?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Who Are The Masters Honorary Starters?
The tradition sees greats of the game play a ceremonial tee shot before the first round
By Mike Hall Published
-
A Course Specifically For Women And A Public Driving Range - How Original Plans For Augusta National Golf Club Would Have Made It Unrecognizable Today
Augusta is home to arguably the most famous golf course in the world - but it was originally planned to be joined by a handful of other layouts, too
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Three LIV Golfers In The Masters Field Not Yet Qualified For Next Year’s Event
Three players are in the field for the 2024 Major who already have concerns over appearing at Augusta National in 2025
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jon Rahm Reveals What He Misses About The PGA Tour Ahead Of Masters Defence
Rahm spoke about why he still "loves the PGA Tour", the pressure of LIV Golf events, and his legacy ahead of defending his Masters title this week
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'The European Tour Has Been Absolutely Destroyed By It’ - Billy Foster Gives Hard-Hitting View On ‘Rubbish’ World Rankings
Legendary caddie Foster has spoken out at his sadness over the decline of the DP World Tour
By James Nursey Published
-
The Masters Weather Forecast 2024: Thunderstorms Expected To Impact First Day
The weather has been great so far at The Masters, but a thunderstorm is approaching
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
17 Past Champions Have Decided Not To Play In This Year's Masters - Here's Who They Are
In total, 17 former champions are have decided not to take up their opportunity to play at the 2024 tournament
By Mike Hall Published