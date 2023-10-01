'We Weren't Ready To Go' - Azinger Says US Vice Captain Admitted They Were 'Rusty' And 'Flat'
The 2008 winning captain said Davis Love III admitted the US came in rusty after the majority of the team took four weeks off prior to Marco Simone
The Ryder Cup has thrown up all kinds of different stories this week, and one that was prominent on Friday morning was over the US's preparation.
Nine of the 12 members of Team USA hadn't played competive golf since August's Tour Championship, with the US getting off to a slow start by going down 4-0 in the opening foursomes session.
The topic was once again being discussed on Sky Sports prior to the Sunday singles, following Andrew Coltart calling Zach Johnson's side's preparation as "disgraceful" on Friday, where the likes of Sir Nick Faldo and Paul Azinger were debating the American side's prep on air.
"I think they've [Europe] played well because they've [Team USA] just had a month's holiday," Sir Nick Faldo said.
"That's exactly what Davis Love told me, Davis Love who's one of the assistants just said to me ten minutes ago, he said Zinger you can quote me if you want, you don't have to, but frankly I think we came in flat, we came in rusty, we weren't ready to go," Paul Azinger said.
"And the way the Europeans practised with such urgency, three-hole matches were urgent and they came to the first tee urgent, America got destroyed on the front nine.
"Luke Donald did a brilliant job of setting the course up, he speculated that between 180 and 220 the Europeans were much better than the Americans and in that yardage the Europeans have won 17-4 on those holes. It's just incredible what they've targeted.
"Luke Donald was brilliant and they outplayed the United States team and now the United States team is pumped and I think it's a scary bunch of Americans."
Following the 3-1 afternoon fourballs session win on Saturday, the American team is no longer rusty and look to be hitting form just at the right time. They've got a huge mountain to climb on Sunday, but Azinger says the comeback is possible.
"The urgency is real now, the emotion is equal now and that first match with Scheffler and Jon Rahm could easily be spun emotionally. He's their best, most emotional player at the moment. Scheffler can get him and Morikawa can get Hovland, and somehow Sam Burns gets McIlroy. Get ready, it's a tall ask, there have been a lot of 10 [8]-4 sessions in these Ryder Cups, so don't count the US out just yet."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism.
