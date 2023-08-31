'We Stopped Counting After Eight Drinks' - Rahm Reveals Boozey Pre-Masters Skins Round

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jon Rahm revealed a new boozy pre-Masters routine that could become a tradition after trying it for the first time this year ahead of him winning the Green Jacket.

Jack Nicklaus told him the Spaniard that he used to practice as hard as he could the week ahead of some Majors, and then put his clubs away over the weekend before heading off to the course.

Rahm decided to try this out for himself ahead of Augusta this year, but with perhaps the younger twist of a sociable skins game with friends on the Friday – where he downed a number of drinks before going on to shoot 60!

“I took advice from Jack Nicklaus a little bit different to what I probably would have done," Rahm told Golf Digest's The Loop Podcast.

“He told me before a lot of Majors what he would do is go to the venue, play Wednesday, Thursday, Friday then fly home, put the clubs in the closet and not touch them until Monday.

“I was like OK I’m going to try this. I told Kelley (Rahm's wife), OK, my swing coach Davie Phillips is going to fly in and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday I’m going to go as intense as I can be."

Where Rahm probably differed from Nicklaus is that after three days of work, he let his hair down with a skins game at his local course, enjoying more than a couple of drinks along the way.

“Friday at Silverleaf they have what they call a black and blues…which is a skins game. You go and have fun," Rahm added.

“And we took that to an extreme. I told Kelley we’re going to have fun. I’m playing with friends and we’re playing music, drinking.

“We stopped counting after eight drinks."

The Friday before this year’s Masters, Jon Rahm let LOOSE.Safe to say it worked pic.twitter.com/0suXcqC622August 30, 2023 See more

And despite having a few too many drinks, Rahm not only cleaned up in the game and shot an unbelievable score, but then went off to Augusta and also picked up a Green Jacket.

"The funny part is we started counting afterwards and none of us, I didn’t even know what I shot. I had no idea," Rahm continued.

"I mean, I was making putts, but I was like I don’t know, I shot pretty good, it was a good round. And it ended up being 60.

"Ended up collecting a whole lot of cash thanks to that, even though I gave a lot of strokes back.

"Then did not touch a club Saturday and Sunday, went Monday to the Masters and I win it, amazing."

So this may now become a Rahm tradition to partake in a pre-Augusta sociable drinking round to try and match this year's efforts - although it wasn't his best round at Silverleaf.

“No, I’ve shot 59 twice," he said. "But sober."