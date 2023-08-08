‘We Should Give Him The Chance To See This Through’ - Rahm On Jay Monahan

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jon Rahm has lent his support to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan during a controversial period in his tenure where the Tour has agreed a merger with the Saudi Public Investment Fund that finances LIV Golf.

That deal, which came in June, was met with an almost immediate backlash, with many PGA Tour players feeling they had been kept in the dark over the decision. A player meeting before the RBC Canadian Open later led to calls for Monahan to resign.

However, Rahm, who is preparing for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, believes Monahan should be allowed to keep his role for the foreseeable future. He said: “I think he should have the opportunity right now to finish this off the way he did. I think we're quickly forgetting how well he managed a lot of things.

“He did an amazing job in Covid and kept a lot of people employed. We were the first major sport to come back. I know UFC was doing fights, but we were the major sport to come back. A lot of players were able to earn their cards and keep competing thanks to that.

“I think we shouldn't forget that that quickly. Again, we should give him the chance to see this through. Then after everything is said and done, if players want to make a change, then that would be a better time, but right now I don't think it is.”

Earlier in the month, it was revealed that 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods had been appointed to the role of Player Director on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board. That announcement came after a group of PGA Tour players, including Rahm, sent a letter to Monahan asking for the appointment and requesting more say in the future of the Tour.

Rahm also revealed why he chose to put his name to the letter. He said: “I believe we have a duty as some of the players, and the more unified front we present, the better chance of getting what we want done will happen. So yeah. I believe it was a very good cause for the PGA Tour and for the players.”

Before the this week’s tournament at TPC Southwind, a player’s meeting will be held with Monahan, and Rahm said he'll attend it with an open mind. “I'm probably going to go open-minded and hearing the membership out," said Rahm. "I would like to see where other people's heads are at.

“I don't know if there's going to be any announcements from the PGA Tour management side or not, but I'll just go hoping I get to hear what other players have to say and see how different that is or same to what I'm thinking. I really can't tell you much because I don't know.”

'It's Been A Really Good Season'

Jon Rahm has enjoyed a successful season so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regarding on-course matters, Rahm has had an outstanding season - including his first Masters title and two stints at the top of the world rankings - and heads into the FedEx Cup Playoffs looking for his first FedEx Cup title.

He revealed he’s confident of putting himself in a strong position to achieve that at this week’s opening Playoff tournament. He said: “Well, it's been a really good season. Accomplished a lot of things I set myself out to do this year, and one of them was to be sitting right here as No. 1.

“Really proud of what I've done so far. I'm looking forward to keeping it going in the Playoffs. I feel like I've played this golf course well in the past. I've played fairly well in the Playoffs in the past. Hopefully I can keep doing what I've been doing and give myself a good chance.”