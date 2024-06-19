‘We Have A Thing Called The PIP And It's Important To Participate In Things Like YouTube' - Xander Schauffele On Bob Does Sports And Good Good Appearances

For those people not named Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau or Scottie Scheffler, staying relevant in the increasingly busy world of men's pro golf can be quite a tough task.

While Woods and McIlroy are generational talents who captured the imaginations of millions through an unquenchable thirst for winning over a prolonged period, Scheffler has just begun his victorious march to World No.1.

Everyone else is just trying to keep up, it seems. Even those who have won their first Major championship in thrilling style recently.

DeChambeau has taken to YouTube in order to boost his profile - a choice which is really paying off, proved by the crowds that were cheering him on over McIlroy at last week's US Open.

But for Xander Schauffele, who is more of an introvert as far as the watching public is concerned, showing off on social media does not come as naturally. However, with the introduction of the Player Impact Program - which was designed to encourage PGA Tour golfers to increase both their and the circuit's popularity - the American has put himself out there a little more often.

Recently starring in separate Good Good and Bob Does Sports content, the San Diego-born player has channelled a little bit more of his Hollywood side in order to keep up with the likes of DeChambeau and McIlroy.

Discussing the subject ahead of the Travelers Championship, Schauffele said: "I mean, [shooting content with BDS and Good Good] is brought to me by my team. I’m not super big on social media, to be completely honest, but we have a thing called the PIP and it’s important to participate in things like YouTube and other things of that nature to keep your relevance.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You either do the Scottie Scheffler route and you win every tournament you play in or you got to sprinkle in some YouTube stuff every once in a while.

"Both the guys, Good Good guys and Bob Does Sports, they’re really nice guys and it’s a really chill atmosphere that you kind of hang out in, and I think that’s why fans or people like to watch it. So every once in a while it’s cool, but I don’t see that being my sort of everyday thing."

More familiar to the 30-year-old is playing top-level golf every week, and Schauffele is set to return to action at this week's Travelers Championship - which will not include McIlroy after his decision to withdraw.

Almost a month after Schauffele's debut Major victory, McIlroy - who already has four - suffered a late collapse at the US Open to miss out on adding number five.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately no stranger to Major heartbreak, Schauffele - who has a litter of top-5 results on his resume before ending that hoodoo at Valhalla - explained that he sincerely feels for the Northern Irishman and stated that he completely understands McIlroy's decision to take a few weeks away.

Schauffele said: "As a competitor, all of us have had our highs and lows to a certain degree. It's a tough spot. It for sure is a tough spot.

"I'm sure him and his team are discussing what happened, and sometimes you just need to step away from it all and really try and be as objective as possible, because you're very much in the moment there, and it obviously didn't go his way. He needs some time away to figure out what's going on."