WATCH: Wyndham Clark Chunks Tee Shot Into Water On 17th While Sharing The Lead At Players Championship

The World No.5 made a hash of his tee shot on the 17th during the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Wyndham Clark at The Players Championship
Wyndham Clark made a rare error at the 17th during the third round at TPC Sawgrass
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Wyndham Clark was engaged in an epic battle with Xander Schauffele during the third round of The Players Championship.

Schauffele had started the day four behind the runaway leader, but eventually he caught Clark, and the pair were both locked on 17 under-par heading onto the penultimate hole of the day at TPC Sawgrass, the notorious island green.

That has been causing havoc all week, with plenty of balls lost to the water, and its potential peril will have inevitably been on each player’s mind as they approached the tee box.

Clark went first and, unfortunately for him, his effort fell way short of the green. In fact, his shot travelled just 102 yards, falling some 64 feet short of the hole, after he opted for a sand wedge and made a poor connection with the ball.

See more

Next, it was Schauffele’s turn, and he held his nerve considerably better to find the left side of the green, even if for a second or two, the ball did flirt with the idea of rolling closer to the water.

Clark then returned for his third shot and made a far better job of it, reaching the green and leaving himself a good chance of a bogey, which he duly converted. Schauffele went on to make par and take a one-shot lead heading into the final hole of the day, which each player parred.

Wyndham Clark after his error at the 17th during the third round of The Players Championship

Wyndham Clark's chunk at the 17th left him facing the prospect of losing the lead to Xahder Schauffele

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Clark avoided the kind of disaster at the 17th that saw 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose miss the cut after hitting the ball into the water twice at the hole during the second round, the momentum has now shifted to Schauffele, whose 65 will surely hand him plenty of confidence that he can claim his eighth PGA Tour win.

As for Clark, he can take heart from the fact that, even with his mistake on the 17th, he still managed to finish with a two-under 70 to leave him just one behind with one round to play.

After his round, Clark also reflected on the error, and admitted that the fact he still only dropped one shot at the hole could be an important factor heading into the all-important final round.

He said: "Yeah, it's massive. It's unfortunate on a hole that's so iconic and has a bunch of trouble to have kind of your worst swing of the day.

"But yeah, I followed it with a great swing and a great putt. I'm in the final group tomorrow, which is huge. I'm hoping that's a huge point in the tournament and we look back after tomorrow and look at that hole and say, 'hey, that was maybe the shot and the putt that meant it all.'"

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸