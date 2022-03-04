WATCH: Tour Pro Tops Fairway Wood Into Lake

Despite ranking as the third easiest hole of the day after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, one player came unstuck in the most relatable way possible on Bay Hill’s famous par-5 sixth.

After launching a 294-yard drive into perfect position down the fairway, Canada’s Corey Conners hit a flat-out top into the water that guards the entire left-hand side. And as with anything in professional golf nowadays, there is always a camera around, and this mishap made its way onto Twitter.

Check out the footage below:

pic.twitter.com/n5bR4u0poBMarch 3, 2022 See more

To his credit, after taking a drop, Conners attempted a similar shot again, albeit he was 40 yards closer this time. Playing his fourth, the World No. 46 found the back bunker before getting up-and-down to card an admirable six.

He was one of 12 to bogey the hole that played 0.21 shots under par on an opening day in which scoring was better than expected. Conners mixed three birdies and three bogeys in a level-par 72 that has him sitting in a tie for 51st overnight, seven shots behind the leader.

And that man they’re all chasing at the top is Rory McIlroy, with the Northern Irishman showing glimpses of his mercurial best en route to a 65. Starting on the back nine, McIlroy bogeyed his second hole of the day but struck back with three birdies and an eagle before making the turn.

He added three more gains in a bogey-free inward half to open up a two-shot lead over America’s Beau Hossler and put himself in excellent position to add a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title to his roll of honour.

In fact, such was McIlroy’s excellence that playing partner Adam Scott - who himself compiled a solid four-under 68 - said he felt “like a turkey” in comparison.