WATCH: Tour Pro Tops Fairway Wood Into Lake
Canada's Corey Conners had a moment to forget during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Despite ranking as the third easiest hole of the day after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, one player came unstuck in the most relatable way possible on Bay Hill’s famous par-5 sixth.
After launching a 294-yard drive into perfect position down the fairway, Canada’s Corey Conners hit a flat-out top into the water that guards the entire left-hand side. And as with anything in professional golf nowadays, there is always a camera around, and this mishap made its way onto Twitter.
Check out the footage below:
pic.twitter.com/n5bR4u0poBMarch 3, 2022
To his credit, after taking a drop, Conners attempted a similar shot again, albeit he was 40 yards closer this time. Playing his fourth, the World No. 46 found the back bunker before getting up-and-down to card an admirable six.
He was one of 12 to bogey the hole that played 0.21 shots under par on an opening day in which scoring was better than expected. Conners mixed three birdies and three bogeys in a level-par 72 that has him sitting in a tie for 51st overnight, seven shots behind the leader.
And that man they’re all chasing at the top is Rory McIlroy, with the Northern Irishman showing glimpses of his mercurial best en route to a 65. Starting on the back nine, McIlroy bogeyed his second hole of the day but struck back with three birdies and an eagle before making the turn.
He added three more gains in a bogey-free inward half to open up a two-shot lead over America’s Beau Hossler and put himself in excellent position to add a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title to his roll of honour.
In fact, such was McIlroy’s excellence that playing partner Adam Scott - who himself compiled a solid four-under 68 - said he felt “like a turkey” in comparison.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
What Does The Term ‘Up And Down’ In Golf Mean?
The phrase ‘up and down’ in golf has no actual official meaning, but has come to be used for certain situations on the course
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Scott In Awe Of McIlroy - 'Made Me Feel Like A Turkey'
Despite opening with a 4-under-par 68 himself, Adam Scott was left feeling inferior by Rory McIlroy's form at Bay Hill
By Jeff Kimber • Published