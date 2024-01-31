WATCH: Tony Finau Hits Driver On Iconic Par 3 At Pebble Beach
The American opted for his driver in atrocious conditions at the iconic 106-yard par 3
The PGA Tour’s second signature event of the year, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, has many of the world’s best players in the field, but even they’re likely to face the sternest possible test of their abilities if the pre-tournament weather is anything to go by.
One of the 80 pros teeing it up at the event is six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau, and he took to the course the day before, where he braved some decidedly blustery conditions, to put it lightly.
Video footage originally uploaded to Instagram by golf coach Boyd Summerhays and posted on X by Sports Illustrated's Gabby Herzig shows him taking on the iconic par 3 seventh, which, at a mere 106 yards, is the shortest on the course.
Despite that, many players have famously come a cropper over the years, particularly when the wind gets up. Perhaps mindful of that, Finau didn’t leave anything to chance, and pulled out his driver for his tee shot.
While the start of the footage doesn’t leave the viewer in any doubt just how appalling the conditions were, that was only accentuated by the fact that the ball barely made it over the green, and that’s with a ball speed of 172mph!
It’s pure carnage at Pebble Beach and the Golf Twitter feeds are clogged with private equity valuations. So here’s a palate cleanser: Tony Finau casually hitting driver on No. 7 (thank you Boyd Summerhays for this gem). pic.twitter.com/snZGXxBqrrJanuary 31, 2024
All of which begs the question, what kind of challenges will the pros and amateurs playing alongside them face when the action gets underway for real?
A look at the forecast suggests some respite from the brutal conditions is due over the first three rounds, with showers and the occasional thunderstorm the main areas of concern, but keep an eye on Sunday. By then, the heavy rain and strong gusty winds are expected to be back with a vengeance, promising a soggy – and potentially scorecard-wrecking – end to the action.
Finau’s effort is reminiscent of a player who faced similar conditions at the hole towards the end of 2022. Just like the World No.20, he opted for his driver, but fared even better, hitting it to within three feet of the hole, proving that both the hole and the frequently inclement conditions can be quite the leveller.
Finau, who is looking for his first win on the PGA Tour since beating Jon Rahm in decidedly more tranquil conditions at last April’s Mexico Open, begins his opening round at 12.57pm ET (5.57pm GMT).
