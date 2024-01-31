Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy makes his only his second appearance at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as many of the world's best compete
The PGA Tour's second signature event of the year after The Sentry is the ever-popular Pebble-Beach Pro-Am.
There are some changes to this year's tournament, notably that the action will take place over just two courses, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with Monterey Peninsula making way. Also, unlike previous editions, the amateurs only accompany the pros over the first two days of this year's tournament. In previous years there was a cut after 54 holes, but that's not the case in 2024, as the 80 pros play all four rounds.
One of those is Rory McIlroy. The four-time Major winner has only played this event once, in 2018, and he missed the cut, but he will be confident of producing a more convincing display this year, particularly as he heads into it off the back of a T2 at the Dubai Invitational followed by a successful defence of his Dubai Desert Classic title.
McIlroy is one of the first to get started, at 11.45 ET (4.45pm GMT) at Spyglass Hill, with his second round getting underway at Pebble Beach at 12.45pm ET (5.45pm GMT).
As a signature event, many more of the world's best players are in the field, including the player currently top of the world rankings, Scottie Scheffler. He gets started at 12.09pm ET (5.09pm GMT) from Spyglass Hill, with his second round at Pebble Beach beginning at 1.09pm ET (6.09 GMT). Meanwhile, defending champion Justin Rose heads out at the same time, from the same courses.
As well as the household names, another player who will attract plenty of attention is Nick Dunlap, who competes in his first tournament since turning pro following his incredible victory at The American Express.
Dunlap gets his professional career underway at 1.21pm ET (6.21pm GMT) from Pebble Beach in the first round, with his second round beginning at 12.21pm ET (5.21pm GMT) from Spyglass Hill.
Below is the full list of tee times for the first two rounds of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
ROUND ONE: ET (GMT)
SPYGLASS HILL
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Andrew Putnam, Nate Taylor/Grayson Murray, Hank Plain/Rory McIlroy, Jeff Rhodes/Ludvig Aberg, Dermot Desmond
- 11.57am (4.57pm): Sam Burns, David Grain/Cameron Young, Lal Karsanbhai/ Rickie Fowler, Heidi Ueberroth/Tommy Fleetwood, Greg Johnson
- 12.09pm (5.09pm): Chris Kirk, David Dorman/Brian Harman, Joe Ucuzoglu/Scottie Scheffler, David Abeles/Justin Rose, James Gorman
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Sepp Straka & Stephen Reyes/Lee Hodges, Lee Styslinger III/Viktor Hovland, Chuck Robbins/Patrick Cantlay, Egon Durban
- 12.33pm (5.33pm): Kevin Yu, Julie Wirth/Stephen Jaegar, David Gill/Sahith Theegala, Shantanu Narayen/Adam Scott, Doug Mackenzie
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Davis Riley, Sean Mitchell/Adam Schenk, Patrick Zalupski/Hideki Matsuyama, Buster Posey/Mackenzie Hughes, Alex Smith
- 12.57pm (5.57pm): Cam Davis, Josh Kroenke/JT Poston, Gregg Lemkau/Justin Thomas, Vivek Sankaran/Jordan Spieth & Chris Kempczinski
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Tom Hoge, David Solomon/Corey Conners, Geoff Yang/Emiliano Grillo, Pau Gasol/Taylor Moore, Harris Barton
- 1.21pm (6.21pm): Wyndham Clark, Anthony Noto/Jason Day, David Hudson/Keegan Bradley, Tom Brady/Keith Mitchell, Josh Allen
- 1.33pm (6.33pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Geoff Couch/Thomas Detry, Rich Petit/Beau Hossler, Aaron Rodgers/Byeong Nun An, Neal Elattrache
PEBBLE BEACH
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nikesh Arora/Hayden Buckley, Jamie Sahara/Ben Griffin, Jim Kavanaugh/Taylor Montgomery, Donald Harrison
- 11.57am (4.57pm): Russell Henley, Andrew Wilson/Brendon Todd, Pat Battle/Eric Cole, Todd Penegor/Denny McCarthy, Jeff McElfresh
- 12.09pm (5.09pm): Sungjae Im, Greg Penner/Adam Hadwin, Larry Fitzgerald Jr/Kurt Kitayama, Ping Duan/Sam Ryder, Michael McCarthy
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Max Homa, Ryan Lance/Maverick McNealy, Condoleezza Rice/Tom Kim, Jin Roy Ryu/Nick Taylor, Jerry Tarde
- 12.33pm (5.33pm): Webb Simpson, Jerry Yang/Luke List, Julie Frist/Mark Hubbard, BI Jenkins/Alex Smalley, Charlie Allen
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Lucas Glover, Fred Perpall/Seamus Power, Herb Allen/Erik van Rooyen, Dan Rose/S.H. Kim, David Kohler
- 12.57pm (5.57pm): Collin Morikawa, Stuart Francis/Tony Finau, Ryan Smith/Nick Hardy, Phillip McCrorie/Adam Svensson, Ron Kruszewski
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Matthew Fitzpatrick, George Still/Matt Kuchar, Steve Young/Patrick Rodgers, Rick Wurster/Harris English, Jonathan Vander Ark
- 1.21pm (6.21pm): Nick Dunlap, Joe Kernen/Xander Schauffele, Steve Squeri/Si Woo Kim, Thomas Laffont/Brandon Wu, Annesley MacFarlane
- 1.33pm (6.33pm): Matthieu Pavon, Pascal Grizot/Peter Malnati, Murray Demo/Alex Noren, Ernesto Bertarelli/J. J. Spaun, George Solich
ROUND TWO: ET (GMT)
PEBBLE BEACH
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Davis Riley, Sean Mitchell/Adam Schenk, Patrick Zalupski/Hideki Matsuyama, Buster Posey/Mackenzie Hughes, Alex Smith
- 11.57am (4.57pm): Cam Davis, Josh Kroenke/JT Poston, Gregg Lemkau/Justin Thomas, Vivek Sankaran/Jordan Spieth & Chris Kempczinski
- 12.09pm (5.09pm): Tom Hoge, David Solomon/Corey Conners, Geoff Yang/Emiliano Grillo, Pau Gasol/Taylor Moore, Harris Barton
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Wyndham Clark, Anthony Noto/Jason Day, David Hudson/Keegan Bradley, Tom Brady/Keith Mitchell, Josh Allen
- 12.33pm (5.33pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Geoff Couch/Thomas Detry, Rich Petit/Beau Hossler, Aaron Rodgers/Byeong Nun An, Neal Elattrache
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Andrew Putnam, Nate Taylor/Grayson Murray, Hank Plain/Rory McIlroy, Jeff Rhodes/Ludvig Aberg, Dermot Desmond
- 12.57pm (5.57pm): Sam Burns, David Grain/Cameron Young, Lal Karsanbhai/ Rickie Fowler, Heidi Ueberroth/Tommy Fleetwood, Greg Johnson
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Chris Kirk, David Dorman/Brian Harman, Joe Ucuzoglu/Scottie Scheffler, David Abeles/Justin Rose, James Gorman
- 1.21pm (6.21pm): Sepp Straka & Stephen Reyes/Lee Hodges, Lee Styslinger III/Viktor Hovland, Chuck Robbins/Patrick Cantlay, Egon Durban
- 1.33pm (6.33pm): Kevin Yu, Julie Wirth/Stephen Jaegar, David Gill/Sahith Theegala, Shantanu Narayen/Adam Scott, Doug Mackenzie
SPYGLASS HILL
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Lucas Glover, Fred Perpall/Seamus Power, Herb Allen/Erik van Rooyen, Dan Rose/S.H. Kim, David Kohler
- 11.57am (4.57pm): Collin Morikawa, Stuart Francis/Tony Finau, Ryan Smith/Nick Hardy, Phillip McCrorie/Adam Svensson, Ron Kruszewski
- 12.09pm (5.09pm): Matthew Fitzpatrick, George Still/Matt Kuchar, Steve Young/Patrick Rodgers, Rick Wurster/Harris English, Jonathan Vander Ark
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Nick Dunlap, Joe Kernen/Xander Schauffele, Steve Squeri/Si Woo Kim, Thomas Laffont/Brandon Wu, Annesley MacFarlane
- 12.33pm (5.33pm): Matthieu Pavon, Pascal Grizot/Peter Malnati, Murray Demo/Alex Noren, Ernesto Bertarelli/J. J. Spaun, George Solich
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nikesh Arora/Hayden Buckley, Jamie Sahara/Ben Griffin, Jim Kavanaugh/Taylor Montgomery, Donald Harrison
- 12.57pm (5.57pm): Russell Henley, Andrew Wilson/Brendon Todd, Pat Battle/Eric Cole, Todd Penegor/Denny McCarthy, Jeff McElfresh
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Sungjae Im, Greg Penner/Adam Hadwin, Larry Fitzgerald Jr/Kurt Kitayama, Ping Duan/Sam Ryder, Michael McCarthy
- 1.21pm (6.21pm): Max Homa, Ryan Lance/Maverick McNealy, Condoleezza Rice/Tom Kim, Jin Roy Ryu/Nick Taylor, Jerry Tarde
- 1.33pm (6.33pm): Webb Simpson, Jerry Yang/Luke List, Julie Frist/Mark Hubbard, BI Jenkins/Alex Smalley, Charlie Allen
How To Watch The Pebble Beach Pro-Am In The US
All times ET
Thursday 1 February: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 2 February: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 3 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 4 January: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The Pebble Beach Pro-Am In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 1 February: 4.45pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 2 February: 4.45pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf),
10.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 3 February: 4.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf),
11.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 4 February: 4.00pm-11.30am (Sky Sports Golf),
7.30pm-11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)
