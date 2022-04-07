WATCH: Tiger Woods Nearly Makes Hole-In-One At The Masters
Making his competitive return at the Masters, Tiger Woods took just six holes to produce yet another memorable career moment
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
On Thursday morning, the golf world were glued to their screens as Tiger Woods made his competitive return to action at The Masters (opens in new tab), some 14 months after a serious car crash left his right leg facing the possibility of amputation.
And, just six holes in to his competitive return, the 15-time Major champion was showing the form that we are so used to seeing with Tiger, as his tee shot on the par-3 6th finished just a foot short of the cup and a hole-in-one.
🗣️ "Oh my WHAT?!"Tiger Woods with an absolute BEAUTY on the 6th! pic.twitter.com/6vTpqN6UXzApril 7, 2022
Making his first competitive start since November 2020, crowds on site at Augusta National (opens in new tab) were growing in their thousands to get a glimpse of the five-time Green Jacket (opens in new tab) winner.
Following a classy par-save at his opening hole, Tiger then followed it with three further pars before the 5th showcased the first highlight of the round, with a long-iron approach from 218-yards pitching and rolling to 10-feet.
The putt that followed was pretty good as well, with Tiger (opens in new tab) actually walking it in as was the confidence of the 46-year-old. However, the putt dived to the left, viciously lipping-out and causing those in attendance and watching from home to wonder how it hadn't dropped.
But, as is the case with Tiger, it didn't seem to bother him, with his approach at the next, the par-3 6th, almost finding the bottom of the hole for a hole-in-one! Duly tapping-in for his birdie, the 15-time Major winner moved to one-under-par for his round and just one shot back of the early lead.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
'If We Don't Do Something, It'll Go 500 Yards' - Gary Player Urges Action On Ball
The 86-year-old has warned that a lack of action will lead to obscene hitting distances
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Matthew Wolff Breaks Club During First Round Of The Masters
Despite just being a few holes into the first round, Matt Wolff displayed his frustration as he snapped one of his clubs
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'If We Don't Do Something, It'll Go 500 Yards' - Gary Player Urges Action On Ball
The 86-year-old has warned that a lack of action will lead to obscene hitting distances
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Matthew Wolff Breaks Club During First Round Of The Masters
Despite just being a few holes into the first round, Matt Wolff displayed his frustration as he snapped one of his clubs
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Paul Casey Withdraws From The Masters With Injury
Despite featuring at the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday, Paul Casey was forced to withdraw from the Masters on Thursday morning with injury
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Legendary Masters Marker Jeff Knox Replaced For 2022
Jeff Knox will no longer act as a noncompeting marker if an odd number of players make the cut at The Masters
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
WATCH: Conor Sketches Posts Hilarious Tiger Hype Impression Video
The Irish comic has posted another hilarious impressions video ahead of the 86th Masters
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Minjee Lee Caddying At Augusta Reopens Women's Masters Debate
Should there be a women's Major at Augusta National?
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Masters Day 1 Live Blog - Tiger Woods Under Par At Augusta National
The 86th Masters starts today, check out our live blog as the action gets underway at Augusta National
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
Canadian Duo Win Weather-Shortened Masters Par-3 Contest
The pair set the clubhouse target that was good enough to win the Par-3 contest as thunderstorms halted play
By Andrew Wright • Published