WATCH: Tiger Woods Nearly Makes Hole-In-One At The Masters

Making his competitive return at the Masters, Tiger Woods took just six holes to produce yet another memorable career moment

Matt Cradock
On Thursday morning, the golf world were glued to their screens as Tiger Woods made his competitive return to action at The Masters (opens in new tab), some 14 months after a serious car crash left his right leg facing the possibility of amputation.

And, just six holes in to his competitive return, the 15-time Major champion was showing the form that we are so used to seeing with Tiger, as his tee shot on the par-3 6th finished just a foot short of the cup and a hole-in-one. 

Making his first competitive start since November 2020, crowds on site at Augusta National (opens in new tab) were growing in their thousands to get a glimpse of the five-time Green Jacket (opens in new tab) winner. 

Following a classy par-save at his opening hole, Tiger then followed it with three further pars before the 5th showcased the first highlight of the round, with a long-iron approach from 218-yards pitching and rolling to 10-feet.

The putt that followed was pretty good as well, with Tiger (opens in new tab) actually walking it in as was the confidence of the 46-year-old. However, the putt dived to the left, viciously lipping-out and causing those in attendance and watching from home to wonder how it hadn't dropped.

But, as is the case with Tiger, it didn't seem to bother him, with his approach at the next, the par-3 6th, almost finding the bottom of the hole for a hole-in-one! Duly tapping-in for his birdie, the 15-time Major winner moved to one-under-par for his round and just one shot back of the early lead.

