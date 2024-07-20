Watch The Stunning Moment Si Woo Kim Makes First Hole-In-One Of 2024 Open
The Korean star hit a stunning long iron on the long par 3 17th at Royal Troon that found the bottom of the cup
Si Woo Kim aced the par 3 17th at Royal Troon to make the 1st hole-in-one of the 2024 Open Championship.
The 238 yard hole was playing as the fourth-hardest of the day but the Korean made it look easy thanks to a stunning long iron shot that landed just short of the green and rolled perfectly into the center of the cup.
Kim was two-over for the day at the point but his ace got him back to level for the round and five-over for the championship.
Watch Si Woo Kim's hole-in-one at The Open:
🚨🚨HOLE-IN-ONE from Si Woo Kim at The Open!! pic.twitter.com/qnKAygDzjaJuly 20, 2024
He parred the 18th to finish up with a level-par round of 71.
Kim currently ranks 48th in the world and is playing in his sixth Open this week. The 29-year-old has four PGA Tour victories to his name including the flagship Players Championship, which he won at the age of 21.
The Korean has a surprisingly underwhelming record in the Majors with no top-10s in 30 starts.
He has continued the trend of holes-in-one at Royal Troon Opens, as Louis Oosthuizen made a 1 on the 14th in 2016 while Ernie Els made a hole-in-one at the Postage Stamp in 2004 when he finished 2nd to Todd Hamilton.
-
-
