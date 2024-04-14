Watch The Moment Scottie Scheffler's Reaction To Bryson DeChambeau's Hole-Out Caught On Camera

Scottie Scheffler's live reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's incredible hole-out birdie at The Masters was caught on camera - and he was taken aback.

The World No.1, who takes a one-stroke lead into the final round at Augusta, was speaking to CBS Sports' Amanda Renner when he saw DeChambeau's hole-out on 18.

The Golfing Scientist looked likely to drop a shot on 18 after hitting his drive in the trees before his approach from 77 yards landed perfectly and zipped back into the hole for a birdie out of nowhere.

Scheffler was taken aback by DeChambeau's moment of magic on Saturday evening, especially as he now has another man to worry about in Sunday's final round.

Just while he was starting to drop out of contention, DeChambeau's birdie got him to three-under and back within four of the Texan, with Ludvig Aberg at four-under, Max Homa at five-under and Collin Morikawa at six-under.

Watch Scheffler's reaction to DeChambeau's hole-out:

Scottie Scheffler's reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's hole out 😲 pic.twitter.com/WuMB5Jh030April 13, 2024 See more

Morikawa plays with Scheffler in the final pairing on Sunday, with the Masters round 4 tee times released. The American duo go out at 2.35pm local time at Augusta National.

The World No.1 is looking to win his second Major and second Masters title after winning the Green Jacket in 2022.

DeChambeau is also seeking his second Major title after winning the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot in New York.

He began the day tied for the lead at six-under and slipped four back after his 75, although the hole-out on 18 has kept him right in it.

"I hung in there. Missed wedge shot on 9; great birdie on 10; three-putt 11; two-putt 12; three-putt 13; make a birdie on 14; get a pretty horrific break on 15, and then dropped it and just nestled down, and I had nothing. 16, three-putt; 17, almost three-putt; 18 hole I just figured was easier than putting, jokingly obviously," DeChambeau said.

Watch Bryson DeChambeau's hole-out:

BRYSON!!! pic.twitter.com/MjY89xDk5JApril 13, 2024 See more

"Yeah, I'm going to look back on this one and try to figure out how to putt well, putt better on these greens and control the speed a little bit more. I haven't been able to use the foresight on the putting green, which is another variable that gets thrown in, which is totally fine. I've got to be able to conquer it. Nobody else is doing it, and they're able to putt just fine.

"I've got to learn. Just like the greens books. We're not able to use greens books out here, I've had to learn and adjust to that. This is just another step. I've got to figure out, when the greens get this firm, this crisp, how to control the speed just a little bit better."