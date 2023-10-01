Watch The Hilarious Moment Ryder Cup Fan Storms The Green And Leaps In Pond
A European fan sprinted across the 16th green and jumped into the water after Tommy Fleetwood secured the Ryder Cup for Europe
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Celebrations started instantly after Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning Ryder Cup point.
The Englishman secured a half point, before getting the full point on the next hole, on the 16th green. Fleetwood ensured a half on the drivable par 4 after finding the green with a beautiful drive and then two-putting for birdie, following Rickie Fowler's tee shot ending up in the water.
It sent crowds wild, including one European fan who stormed the green and launched himself into the pond...or at least attempted to.
Watch: Ryder Cup fan jumps in water
🏆🏊🏽🤿 pic.twitter.com/C1Ieqc0ZJHOctober 1, 2023
CANNONBAAAAALLLOctober 1, 2023
The fan was then joined by dozens more European fans who followed him in - brilliant.
We have fans in the water, repeat, fans in the water 🏊#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/qshe54TYYAOctober 1, 2023
Fleetwood secured Europe's 15th point on the 17th hole before Robert MacIntyre clinched a full point and then Shane Lowry managed a half. It took the final score to 16.5-11.5 to Europe.
The victory extends Europe's winning run in home Ryder Cups, winning every edition on European soil since 1993.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
‘Complete Lies’ – Patrick Cantlay Has Say On ‘Totally Unfounded’ Ryder Cup Claims
The Team USA player has dismissed a report that he’s led a split in the US Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Fuelled Me' Rory McIlroy Fights Back Tears After Ryder Cup Win
McIlroy made it four wins in Rome with a 3&1 victory over Sam Burns after using the previous day's bust-up as "fuel"
By James Nursey Published
-
‘Complete Lies’ – Patrick Cantlay Has Say On ‘Totally Unfounded’ Ryder Cup Claims
The Team USA player has dismissed a report that he’s led a split in the US Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Fuelled Me' Rory McIlroy Fights Back Tears After Ryder Cup Win
McIlroy made it four wins in Rome with a 3&1 victory over Sam Burns after using the previous day's bust-up as "fuel"
By James Nursey Published
-
PGA Tour Korean Stars Exempt From Mandatory Military Service
Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim represented their country in the Asian Games in China where South Korea won gold in the team golf event
By James Nursey Published
-
Joe LaCava Apologizes To Rory McIlroy For Exchange That Led To Ryder Cup Parking Lot Incident
Patrick Cantlay's caddie has reportedly reached out to McIlroy after the incident during a Saturday fourball match
By Mike Hall Published
-
Joe LaCava Was Out Of Order But He's Given The Ryder Cup An Edge It Needed
The biennial contest came to life late on Saturday night in Rome after Joe LaCava caused a scene on the final green
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Are The Ryder Cup Singles A Blind Draw?
The Sunday singles sees each player face an opponent in a straight battle for a point, but how are the match-ups determined?
By Mike Hall Published
-
'We Weren't Ready To Go' - Azinger Says US Vice Captain Admitted They Were 'Rusty' And 'Flat'
The 2008 winning captain said Davis Love III admitted the US came in rusty after the majority of the team took four weeks off prior to Marco Simone
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Europe Win 2023 Ryder Cup - Latest Scores And Reaction
The Ryder Cup will be decided very soon! Can Europe get the four points needed? Or will the USA stage a remarkable comeback?
By Matt Cradock Last updated