Watch The Hilarious Moment Ryder Cup Fan Storms The Green And Leaps In Pond

A European fan sprinted across the 16th green and jumped into the water after Tommy Fleetwood secured the Ryder Cup for Europe

Screengrabs of a video of a Ryder Cup fan jumping into the water
(Image credit: X: @RiggsBarstool)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

Celebrations started instantly after Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning Ryder Cup point.

The Englishman secured a half point, before getting the full point on the next hole, on the 16th green. Fleetwood ensured a half on the drivable par 4 after finding the green with a beautiful drive and then two-putting for birdie, following Rickie Fowler's tee shot ending up in the water. 

It sent crowds wild, including one European fan who stormed the green and launched himself into the pond...or at least attempted to.

Watch: Ryder Cup fan jumps in water

See more
See more

The fan was then joined by dozens more European fans who followed him in - brilliant.

See more

Fleetwood secured Europe's 15th point on the 17th hole before Robert MacIntyre clinched a full point and then Shane Lowry managed a half. It took the final score to 16.5-11.5 to Europe.

The victory extends Europe's winning run in home Ryder Cups, winning every edition on European soil since 1993.

