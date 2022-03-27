WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Holes Bunker Shot After Duffing Chip

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Facing off against Kevin Kisner in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, a win for Scottie Scheffler would not only secure his third PGA Tour title in five starts, but also the Number One spot in the World Rankings.

And, while teeing off on the 12th, things couldn't have been going much better for the American, with Scheffler 3-up on his fellow countryman with only seven holes to go.

Finding the edge of the green with his second on the par-5, Scheffler was then faced with a chip over a bunker. What followed next, can only be described as a shot you would see at your local golf club, with Scheffler chunking his shot into said bunker directly in front of him.

However, the next blow he produced was quite the opposite of that around a minute ago, with Scheffler holing his bunker shot for an unlikely birdie and a half on a hole that looked to be going Kisner's way.

Watch the crucial moment below:

The hole-out bunker shot demonstrated the class of the young American, with the birdie playing as a pivotal momentum swinger in what was a relatively dominant performance in the final.

After the birdie, Scheffler would go on to make yet another birdie at the par-4 14th, with the American halving the 15th to secure a third PGA Tour title in just over a month, and a spot at the top of the world rankings.

An emotional Scheffler had endured a rather frantic week at Austin Country Club. On Wednesday, he had managed to putt his ball into the water at the 12th, with his eagle attempt never looking like staying on dry land.

That moment obviously didn't phase the 25-year-old though, with Scheffler going on to defeat a number of high-profile opponents at Austin Country Club.