WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Putts Ball Into The Water

Scottie Scheffler is arguably the most inform player in the world right now, with the American claiming two big PGA Tour titles in a matter of three weeks. However, at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday, the World No.5 suffered an embarrassing moment when his eagle putt found the water.

Yes, you read that correctly! His eagle putt! Watch the bizarre incident below.

Playing the par-5 12th hole, Scheffler produced two big blows to find the right side of the green. Faced with a lengthy eagle putt, the American did have to be slightly more aggressive with it, especially as Poulter was in a little bit closer.

However, as he struck the putt, the ball continued to roll at an alarming pace and, as it glided past the hole, it appeared to be heading for the lake that guards the green.

As it rolled and rolled, it eventually found said lake, with commentators and fans looking and sounding perplexed by the incident that had just occurred.

In the end, Scheffler would go on to make a par, with Poulter making birdie to win the hole. Although the American had lost the 12th, he would eventually go on to beat Poulter 2&1.

We can give Scheffler the benefit of the doubt though. Conditions at Austin Country Club had been extremely unpredictable, with players and caddies being caught out multiple times by the winds during play on Wednesday.

Plus, it wasn't just Scheffler who produced an embarrassing moment at the 12th, with Erik Van Rooyen also finding the water when greenside at the par-5.

Van Rooyen, who was facing off against Brooks Koepka, had a chip from just a few yards further back on the par-5. However, his chip also sailed by the hole with pace before finding a watery grave.