WATCH: Runaway Golf Cart Crashes Into The Water At PGA Tour Event

Over the years, we have seen many tense and exciting moments on the golf course, but none more so than this moment at the Travelers Championship! Okay... maybe not that tense and exciting, but it certainly is something you don't see everyday.

As players putted out at TPC River Highlands, they paused as a sudden commotion went on behind them. What was the commotion you may ask? Well, it was in fact an out of control golf buggy that was flying towards a rather large lake.

With no driver on board, the buggy flew down the hill as a steward wisely got out of the way, with the four wheeled vehicle coming to a halt as it hit the water. Although it is unclear as to what was in the bags, it didn't take long for the cart to fall apart once it found the lake, with the roof and seats appearing to become detached from the body.

The commentary team were also excited about the incident, with both shouting: "I can see some ripples in the water" before a chorus of "oh my goodness! You don't see that everyday" rings out.

It's not the first bit of drama that we have seen at the event. On Friday, Jason Kokrak was disqualified from the tournament "after failing to record a score on his final hole (No. 9) in the second round and subsequently failing to return a scorecard."

Originally, it was believed that Kokrak had gotten into his car and driven off, but it was later confirmed, by one source, that the American and his playing partners didn’t realise the ball had flown out of bounds and, that by the time he could figure out where to drop, the group behind was waiting.