'Inexcusable' - Jon Rahm Issues PGA Championship Apology After First Round Incident

It wasn't a bad start to the PGA Championship for Jon Rahm on Thursday, with the Spaniard shooting one-under at Aronimink.

The challenging course got the better of top golfers on day one, with Rory McIlroy struggling and Bryson DeChambeau having a nightmare first round.

For Rahm, however, he managed to play some great golf despite an unsavory moment that stuck with him after the day's play.

After securing an eagle on the second hole, you'd be forgiven for thinking that everything went Rahm's way on Thursday at the PGA Championship.

However, on the seventh hole, Rahm's second shot did not go to plan and he let out his frustrations by swinging his club at the ground. The problem is, he wasn't paying attention and ended up firing a divot at a volunteer working at Aronimink.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the media after finishing his round, Rahm was asked about the incident and he was clearly remorseful about what went happened.

"I got a flier on my second shot that went long. It's not a good spot," he said. "Just out of frustration, I tried to make an air swing, just over the grass, and I wasn't looking, took a divot, and unfortunately, I hit a volunteer."

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Explaining further, Rahm insisted he apologized but still feels he has more to do to make amends.

"Unfortunately it hit him in the shoulder and then the face. Which I couldn't feel any worse. That's why I was there apologizing," the 31-year-old added. "I need to somehow track him down to give him a present because that's inexcusable and something that could be completely avoidable.

"Whether it was my intention or not, it was just not good."