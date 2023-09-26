WATCH: Rory McIlroy Holes Outrageous Shot From Brutal Ryder Cup Rough
The Team Europe player produced a moment of brilliance during a practice session at Marco Simone
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It’s safe to say Rory McIlroy is getting firmly into the spirit of the Ryder Cup. He participated in a practice session as Europe's preparations for the match against the US at Marco Simone continued.
There was very little riding on the outcome of the round, with the main objectives of gaining familiarity with the course and building sharpness, but at one point, the 34-year-old was seen celebrating in a manner that wouldn’t have looked out of place had he just holed the winning putt to take the trophy!
In fact, McIlroy's exuberance came from holing of an incredible flop shot from the course’s penal rough.
The chances of him landing anywhere close to the hole didn’t look that great as he prepared for his shot, with his ball in thick rough and a bunker standing between him and the eighth green. The camerawork didn’t catch the moment the ball dropped into the hole, but the celebrations said everything, from the 34-year-old as well as everyone around him.
Update: @McIlroyRory was celebrating appropriately 😆 pic.twitter.com/kQ09jGK6SH https://t.co/c6J579FyNKSeptember 26, 2023
Well, almost everyone. McIlroy was playing alongside Ryder Cup teammates Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood. It seems Lowry didn’t quite appreciate the four-time Major winner's moment of genius, though, with McIlroy’s ball later ending up in the water, courtesy of the Irishman.
Afterwards, Lowry was asked about the incident and remarked: “Yeah, it looked like me and Tommy were going to win the hole, and then he chipped in from nowhere, so that was disappointing. No, we were just having a bit of fun out there. We were having a game and he won the hole, so I threw his ball away. That was it.”
Of course, the vastly experienced McIlroy will be one of the players much of Team Europe’s hopes will rest with over the three days of action. It’s safe to assume that if he recreates that kind of form in the heat of battle, all will be very quickly forgiven.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'I Think I'm Better Than Every Player' - Confident Wyndham Clark Explains McIlroy Comments
The US Open champion said he has self belief that he is better than every other player
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Solheim Cup Legend In Passionate Plea After 14-14 Tie - ‘We Need To figure This Out’
Paula Creamer has called for a change in the Solheim Cup format following the 14-14 score line between Europe and USA
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Think I'm Better Than Every Player' - Confident Wyndham Clark Explains McIlroy Comments
The US Open champion said he has self belief that he is better than every other player
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Only Luke’ - Donald Serenaded In Song Featuring Former Ryder Cup Players
Singer, Sam Harrop's, new music video featured the likes of Oliver Wilson, Ross Fisher and David Howell
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Brooks Koepka Reveals How Many Majors He Should Have Won
Speaking on Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast, Koepka claimed he should have had 'nine Major victories' by now
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Ryder Cup Caddies Might Be Using Stand Bags This Week
We are not used to seeing stand bags at the highest level of the professional game, so why might we at the Ryder Cup?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
LIV Golfers Invited Into Next Week's DP World Tour Event
Four LIV Golf players have been invited to appear in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
'How Many Wins Have You Had?' - Laura Davies On Wyndham Clark's Rory McIlroy Comments
The four-time Major champion had her say on Wyndham Clark's comments about Rory McIlroy
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Why Was Brooks Koepka Left Out Of Team USA Photo?
The LIV Golf player was the one player missing from the team photo, but what was the reason?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Practice Groups Give Potential Insight Into Ryder Cup Pairings
The competitive action at Marco Simone is set to begin in less than 72 hours' time...
By Jonny Leighfield Published