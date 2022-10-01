Watch: Piers Morgan Hits Iconic Hotel At St Andrews... Again!
For the second consecutive year, Piers Morgan struck the Old Course Hotel at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
The 'Road Hole' is the most famous hole on the Old Course layout at St Andrews, with many iconic and memorable moments being captured at the 17th throughout history.
Facing a tough drive over the corner of the Old Course Hotel, players are then faced with a tough second shot to a green that is guarded by the Road Hole bunker at the front and a road and stone wall at the back.
However, it was the tee shot that we are focused on here, as Piers Morgan successfully repeated his feat of striking the Old Course Hotel to the right of the fairway at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Same Road Hole… same hotel room… at least I’m consistent. 🤣🏌️♂️⛳️@dunhilllinks @TheHomeofGolf pic.twitter.com/xI5EQZCzEDOctober 1, 2022
Playing with Marcus 'The Bullet' Armitage, it's safe to say the pair hadn't been going along well at the event, with the duo 16 shots back of making the cut, as well as 25 shots behind leaders Christiaan Burke and his partner Bruce Mitchell.
It was perhaps drives like Morgan's on the 17th that showed why, as the journalist and broadcaster carved one straight right at the Road Hole, with his ball striking the hotel and coming to rest out of bounds.
In the post on his Twitter page, the 57-year-old wrote: "Same Road Hole… same hotel room… at least I’m consistent" In the video, you see Morgan hit the tee shot, before a loud crack is heard as it makes impact with the hotel.
It's no secret that Morgan is an avid golfer, appearing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship multiple times as well as the pro-am at the BMW PGA Championship.
Just recently, he was pictured playing with Michael Vaughan, Joe Root and Kevin Pietersen and was also present at The 150th Open Championship back in July.
