Watch Piers Morgan hit the famous hotel at St Andrews during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Watch: Piers Morgan Hits Iconic Hotel At St Andrews

The Road Hole at St Andrews is one of the most recognised in golf with no margin for error.

Featuring a large pot bunker which guards the front portion of the green, there is also the small matter of driving over the iconic hotel which guards the right hand side of the hole.

There have been many stories of players hitting the famous hotel. For example, at the 2015 Open Championship, Eddie Pepperell was leading the event during round three.

However, on the 17th, his lead was no more as he blocked his drive right and hit the hotel, eventually coming to rest in the out of bounds area.

On Friday, journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan would join that list as he hit the hotel with his tee shot, nearly taking out one of the many windows.

Watch the amusing video below:

Playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship alongside Connor Syme, the duo had been well back of the leaders at 18-under-par.

Sitting at six-under, the pair had started their round on the Old Course well, before five bogies in a seven hole stretch dropped them well down the leaderboard.

They would recover the situation with a birdie at the 15th, before Morgan humorously blocked his drive on the 17th and in to the hotel.

The journalist is an avid golfer, appearing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship multiple times as well as the pro-am at the BMW PGA Championship.

Just recently, he was pictured playing with Jamie Redknapp, Ruud Gullit, Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan, as well as recently taking part in the The Donnelly Open, an event organised by Dec Donnelly from the famous duo Ant & Dec.