WATCH: PGA Tour Pros Find Water Three Times As They Rack Up Quintuple Bogey

The pair of Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown had a hole to forget on the par 3 9th, as the duo found the water three times on their way to a score of eight

There is no denying that golf is hard, even the professionals struggle sometimes. On Sunday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, that proved to be the case as the pair of Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown found the water not once, not twice, but three times, as they racked up a quintuple bogey eight on the par 3 9th.

Because of the eight, the pair moved to the very bottom of the leaderboard, but did recover well, with two birdies on the back nine helping them finish in a tie for 34th.

Watch the relatable moment below.

Playing the difficult alternate shot golf format, selection of odds and evens was going to be crucial, especially with the possibility of a low round catapulting you up the leaderboard.

Despite a bogey at the 3rd, the American duo made back-to-back birdies at the 4th and 5th to move under-par for their round. However, playing the 9th, Brown found the water short of the green with his tee shot.

Taking a drop, Kisner attempted to play a flop shot which never looked like getting up and over the lake, with his attempt finding a watery grave. Now playing their fifth, Brown put his second golf ball into the lake, with a duffed shot sending relatable vibes around the homes of all club golfers who were watching.

Finally, the pair found the green, with their seventh shot still finishing some length away from the hole. Thankfully for the duo, Brown managed to roll in the lengthy eighth shot to somewhat limit the damage.

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

