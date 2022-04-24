WATCH: PGA Tour Pros Find Water Three Times As They Rack Up Quintuple Bogey

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There is no denying that golf is hard, even the professionals struggle sometimes. On Sunday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, that proved to be the case as the pair of Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown found the water not once, not twice, but three times, as they racked up a quintuple bogey eight on the par 3 9th.

Because of the eight, the pair moved to the very bottom of the leaderboard, but did recover well, with two birdies on the back nine helping them finish in a tie for 34th.

Watch the relatable moment below.

An 8 on the par 3 9th 😳Golf is hard. pic.twitter.com/oTJdyiUht2April 24, 2022 See more

Playing the difficult alternate shot golf format, selection of odds and evens was going to be crucial, especially with the possibility of a low round catapulting you up the leaderboard.

Despite a bogey at the 3rd, the American duo made back-to-back birdies at the 4th and 5th to move under-par for their round. However, playing the 9th, Brown found the water short of the green with his tee shot.

Taking a drop, Kisner attempted to play a flop shot which never looked like getting up and over the lake, with his attempt finding a watery grave. Now playing their fifth, Brown put his second golf ball into the lake, with a duffed shot sending relatable vibes around the homes of all club golfers who were watching.

Finally, the pair found the green, with their seventh shot still finishing some length away from the hole. Thankfully for the duo, Brown managed to roll in the lengthy eighth shot to somewhat limit the damage.