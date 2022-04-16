WATCH: PGA Tour Pro Produces One Of The Most Bizarre Putts You'll Ever See

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Conditions at the RBC Heritage were breezy at best on Friday, with many, many players explaining how tough the wind was at Harbour Town. For Kevin Kisner though, perhaps he was dealt the toughest break of them all, with his putt on the 1st hole refusing to stay still as it covered a large amount of ground on the opening green.

Following a two-under-par first round, Kisner was looking to go low on day two as he chased down a fifth PGA Tour title. However, following a superb second shot at the opening hole, the American was faced with a 15-foot putt for a birdie.

What followed next can only be described as bizarre, with Kisner's ball rolling to the hole before a huge gust of wind fired it back. The end result was a 25-foot putt, some 10-foot longer than when he started.

Kiz just got robbed by a gust of wind. Rules official coming. Never seen this before!! @K_Kisner @RiggsBarstool @BarstoolLurch @FrankieBorrelli @BarstoolTrent pic.twitter.com/IBzE8NhL2hApril 15, 2022 See more

The video, which was posted on Twitter by the user 'tbellucco8', sees Kisner's playing partner, Billy Horschel, throw his arms up in the air as his ball rolls back to the American's feet.

Following the strange putt, Kisner would two-putt for bogey, before going on to shoot a three-over-par round of 74 and a one-over-par tournament total. This meant he missed the level-par cut mark by just a stroke.

Along with Kisner, many professionals had their say on the conditions, with former Champion Golfer of the Year, Shane Lowry, stating: “It was tough out there. It’s so hard in the trees, and the wind’s swirling. It’s quite a strong wind as well.”

Along with Lowry, Joel Dahmen explained: "When you get in the trees and the houses, actually you’ll feel completely different on the tee than where your ball’s at. It’s really hard to actually just hit a golf shot when the wind is going one way and you’re standing on the tee, and the ball is going to do something completely different up there. So that was really difficult for me.”